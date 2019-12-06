Colorado regulators again sided with Colorado Springs-based Central Bank & Trust in a dispute with a Missouri bank over that bank using the name Central for its Denver and Durango area branches.
The Colorado Banking board Friday unanimously denied a request by Central Trust Bank of Jefferson City, Mo., to use the name Colorado Central Bank for the two branches, which Central Bank & Trust opposed. The dispute came to a head this year because both banks are expanding into the Denver area.
The decision may or may not be the end of the naming dispute. The Colorado Springs bank won the first two rounds earlier this year in federal court and before the banking board involving a different name including Central. The Missouri bank could submit a third name or appeal the decision in court.
The decision doesn’t apply to Central Trust’s Colorado Springs branch in the University Village Colorado shopping center, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., which will continue to operate under the Mortgage Central name.
Farmers & Stockmens Bank of Clayton, N.M., has used the Central Bank & Trust name in Colorado since opening its Colorado Springs office in 2009. Farmers & Stockmens, owned by Springs-based Central Bancorp, argued during a November hearing that allowing the Missouri bank to use Central in its name creates confusion among customers due to the similar name.
“When does this nonsense end?” Central Bank & Trust Chairman Tim Coutts said during the November hearing.
“Certainly I am pleased and thrilled by the decision,” Coutts said Friday. “I thought the banking division went through a thorough, thoughtful and professional process.” But, he added, Central Trust seems “adamant that they have some rights to the Central name. I hope it is over and their next attempt at a name is something that works for all of us.”
At the November hearing, David Minton, president and CEO of Central Bank of Jefferson City, owned by Central Trust, said the Colorado bank had “gone to great lengths to impugn our reputation” and argued that the bank operates in other states where other banks have Central as part of their name without any customer confusion.
The Missouri bank, which has more than $13 billion in assets spread across five states, is nearly 60 times the size of the Colorado bank, which has $225 million in assets in Colorado and New Mexico.
Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234 Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman