Wrapping paper by famous American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein is being flattened in the photo room at McGlinchey Sexton Conservation.

On a table a few feet away rests a 50-pound paper sculpture ensconced in a large glass case from the ‘80s by abstract artist Don Bowman.

A second table holds a magazine published around the start of the 20th century by photographer Alfred Stieglitz, Georgia O’Keeffe’s husband. It was the first publication dedicated to photography as art, an idea spearheaded by the famous artist, who claimed photography was as legitimate as painting.

Jennifer Sexton, the only art conservator in the Pikes Peak region, hangs out with some pretty famous folks at her conservation lab housed inside ZoneFIVE, a community of art professionals and practitioners she opened last summer at 1902 E. Boulder St. The building also is home to two artist studios and Pikes Peak Arts Council, which holds workshops and courses for professionals and non-professionals in a sunny front room.

“It feels important to preserve our cultural heritage for the future,” Sexton said. “It’s fun to be around art all the time and understand the nuts and bolts of how it’s made. It changes the way I look at things in a museum, sometimes for the worse, but it usually helps me appreciate how difficult or complicated things are.”

And every week looks different. She doesn’t always treat works by famous artists. Sometimes she works on pieces from the private collections of clients from around Colorado and surrounding states. Other days she concentrates on projects from museums or historical societies, including Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Denver Art Museum, Colorado State University and the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, N.M.

Two of Sexton’s recent projects for the Pioneers Museum involved preserving a brittle and crumbling 10-feet-wide by 8-feet-tall 1919 map of the Stratton street car system in the Springs, as well as an 1897 work by caricaturist and editorial cartoonist Thomas Nast, who created a 3-feet by 4-feet satirical cartoon of Colorado Springs live in front of a crowd at the Colorado Springs Opera House.

“It’s great to have a conservator for greater challenges in collection preservation that go beyond rehousing and create the proper environment,” said Pioneers Museum Archivist Hillary Mannion. “It was so important to have her when the map came into our hands. We knew we needed a conservator to make it stable and accessible to researchers. She helps us to meet our mission.”

Sexton, who offers paper and photo conservation and conservation imaging, puts together a plan for each project, which can include treatment or repair, consulting, education, conservation framing or imaging. She also offers classes and workshops and recently started a DIY Archival Matting and Framing training program, led by studio manager and printmaker Riley Bratzler. Artists learn to use matting and framing equipment and, once trained, can sign up for time to work on their own pieces.

Clearly, art conservation isn’t a job one takes lightly. Working on original pieces by such epochal artists comes with an eddy of emotions.

“It feels like a unique experience to touch works of art because you’re usually not allowed to,” Sexton said. “We have this training and all this understanding of art and we’re allowed to touch it, which is a great honor, but it’s also really stressful because if something goes wrong it’s the original and you’re responsible.”

And stuff has gone wrong. In graduate school she watched a historic photo from a church collection dissolve in front of her after trying to reduce an adhesive that had caused it to yellow. It was traumatizing, but thankfully they had taken pre-treatment photos. It was a hard lesson to learn, Sexton says.

“There are risks in the work we do, risks both I and the client have to assume,” she said. “Sometimes I have to say I’m unwilling to do something because I’m afraid something bad will happen. Learning that skill has been important for me to know when to say no, when something’s not possible.”

For example, she had to flatten the Lichtenstein paper three times, something she couldn’t have predicted: “It’s kind of wavy and the paper’s really thin, so it has a mind of its own.” To complete the project, she’ll mount it and put it in a conservation-grade frame for her Denver client.

“We’re trained to be careful and work very slowly so things don’t go wrong,” Sexton said. “And we can identify if something is happening and how to react. You also learn things don’t react the way you expect them to.”

A conservator also must be diligent to not change the work during treatment, a task made more challenging if there are no historical records of what it looked like before. This is when Sexton relies on the art itself, such as Bowman’s twisting paper sculpture, which she needs to open up in order to reattach some of the paper.

“Art gives us clues about what was connected to each other,” she said. “The joint has either the same color paint on it, so you know it was attached to something yellow, or it’ll have papery edges that match something nearby so you can tell they were attached but not anymore.”

It’s painstaking work, aided by Bratzler, who helps with matting and framing, documenting the work pre- and post-treatment, and other client details.

“Sometimes we get documents from someone’s grandmother that’s important to the family and we treat it the same as if we got a Francisco Goya,” Bratzler said. “It’s not so much about the value of the piece, but the value to the client. Sometimes it’s something famous and sometimes it’s love letters between grandparents.”

Naturally, conservation work isn’t cheap. Sexton estimates the Bowman piece will cost about $1,500 to treat because she needs other people to help with the large piece. But another piece, a railroad broadside from the ‘30s, will be much less expensive, as she can do the work herself. Treatments usually start around $300.

“I usually try to work with the clients to get a reasonable expectation or result,” Sexton said. “The goal isn’t to make it look new again because that’s unrealistic and also usually not what people want. Usually if you have a historic piece of art you don’t expect it to look new. If it looks new it’s sort of confusing.”

Art history

Sexton and her family moved to the Springs from Boston in 2016, the same year she started her conservation business out of her home.

With a background in photography and a bachelor’s in fine art, Sexton didn’t see herself pursuing a career as an artist. Art conservation seemed like a good fit for her, she says, with its fusion of art skills: making art, art history, understanding the history of why things were made a certain way, and even chemistry. Though she finished graduate school 13 years ago, she’s been doing conservation work for the last 20.

She wants to help people understand preserving fine art isn’t only for museums. It’s for anyone who has something of sentimental or potential monetary value.

“My goal is always to preserve the work of art for as long as possible,” she said. “Almost always I’m trying to undo something that’s happened to it to make it look better, but also age better.”

And art owners do plenty of unintentional damage to their pieces, including incorrect framing, using tape, putting a piece in direct sunlight and storing works where accidental floods can occur.

“Being an artist myself, it’s shown me the life cycle of art,” Bratzler said. “Before working here, anytime I was making art I’d think by the time this has an issue I’ll be dead so it’s not a problem. But working with Jen, I see this type of issue is coming more quickly than I thought, and I’ll have to deal with it. If you don’t use archival material it will greatly affect the works on paper.”

Fixing those ruinous mistakes can be expensive, Sexton acknowledges.

“Sometimes the cost of what we do can be prohibitive,” she said, “and it makes it hard for me because I feel things should be preserved whether they have monetary value or not. But often that’s what makes the final decision.”

