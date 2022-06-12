Editor's note: Tatiana Bailey is director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum.
Economists are somewhat notorious for being negative. The big joke is they have predicted 11 out of the past eight recessions. And that they are about as good as Colorado weather forecasters in terms of forecasting.
I’ve heard all the jokes. I may be a realist myself, but I also love to herald good news and I am happy to share some incredibly great news about our region.
Early on during the pandemic, I talked about the percentage of jobs regained in the greater Colorado Springs region as compared to the nation, the state and other cities in Colorado. I was astounded at how quickly our region was approaching 100% of jobs regained. This basically means that the massive job losses we incurred in March and April 2020 were being recovered quickly. Colorado Springs was significantly ahead of the nation and state as well as every single major city in our state with respect to jobs recovered.
I attribute this to the high percentage of businesses that are in the professional and technical category with jobs that immediately turned remote, as well as the construction industry, which was deemed essential. If anything, housing construction was given a boost by the pandemic. As the first chart shows, those two industry categories have had some of the most robust growth in terms of new business formation.
The latest annual data from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) indeed confirms that our region has done remarkably well considering the magnitude of the disruption caused by the pandemic. As the second chart shows, our region lost 8,093 jobs in 2020, but in 2021, we gained 10,974 jobs. From 2019 to 2021, our region had a net gain in employment of 2,881 jobs as shown in the textbox.
My office has calculated that our region needs roughly 5,600 new jobs per year to match population growth. So technically, from 2019 to 2021 our region would have ideally had a cumulative increase of 11,200 jobs and we didn’t meet that threshold. However, we need to remember that the pandemic caused the fastest and most dramatic drop in employment that our nation has seen in 100 years. Moreover, let’s not discount that our region has a large hospitality sector, and that was the hardest hit industry due to social distancing mandates.
The bottom line is that as an economist, I look at the bounce back of jobs in our region as extraordinary. These quarterly and annual statistics from CDLE lag, but once again, I feel confident that as 2022 numbers start rolling in, we will be well on our way to fully catching up to the ideal number of jobs due to the robust, organic growth across various industries, especially our super sectors that have been having outsized growth over the past 15 years.
No question, Colorado Springs has kept its mojo in terms of economic vitality and growth. That’s great news indeed.