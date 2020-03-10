School district competition has been set aside for COVID-19.
Pikes Peak region school districts are following recommendations from several sources, including public health departments and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Extra sanitizing, educating students and parents on how to prevent the spread of the infectious COVID-19 virus, and establishing new procedures for worst-case scenarios are among the steps being taken.
“The neatest thing is seeing the coordination between school districts,” said Christine O’Brien, spokeswoman for Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs. “Everybody is doing the same kind of thing, and we’re all working together.”
In declaring a state of emergency Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis said the state will issue guidance to schools to prevent or limit the spread of the virus. Announcements of additional steps related to the state of emergency are expected in the days and weeks ahead, Polis added.
Harrison D-2 on Tuesday canceled school district-sponsored travel out of state or internationally for staff and students through the end of April, O’Brien said.
Hospital-grade sanitizing systems are now disinfecting schools twice weekly. The product covers “everything,” she said, including desks, chairs, computers, sinks, drinking fountains, doorknobs and restrooms.
Virtual learning would be possible for high school students in grades ninth through 12th districtwide, as all students have district-issued electronic devices they can use at home, O’Brien said. Elementary and middle school students likely would need another option for remote learning if the situation worsens in El Paso County and schools must shut down, she said.
D-20 weighing plans
Leaders of Colorado Springs’ largest school district are to meet Wednesday morning to come up with plans for remote electronic learning for all students, protocols for shutting down schools, and determine what will be done if students or employees test positive for coronavirus.
“We just don’t have answers to everything, but we wanted to make sure everybody knows we’re actively working on this,” Academy School District 20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez said Tuesday, after Superintendent Tom Gregory sent a letter to parents.
What’s on the books today may change tomorrow, because developments are evolving rapidly, Cortez said.
D-20 officials also are setting ground rules for travel, large events, school building cleaning, and hygiene such as proper hand washing, Cortez said.
Figuring out what to do for students who don’t have access to electronic devices or internet service at home — should students and teachers need to do schoolwork remotely as the CDC is asking educators to prepare for — is on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, she said.
Like other area school districts, D-20, which has about 26,600 students, is working to prevent transmission and spread of the virus, protect staff, students and the community, and minimize disruption of teaching and learning, the superintendent’s letter said.
Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese students at The Fountain Valley School of Colorado, a residential boarding and day high school, are not going home for spring break this year because of the coronavirus, which originated in China and has hit several Asian countries hard.
Instead, “We are hosting them on campus and creating a ‘Spring Staycation’ for them with lots of fun activities,” school spokeswoman Jeanne Olive said.
Hand sanitizing stations
There are no known cases of the virus in Teller County, but Woodland Park School District RE-2 is preparing for its arrival.
Twenty hand-sanitizing stations for school buildings have been ordered and should arrive soon, district spokeswoman Stacy Schubloom said.
Additionally, teachers will spray hard surfaces in classrooms during recess and passing periods. Every night, doorknobs, railings, common areas and classrooms will have “a more robust cleaning schedule,” Schubloom said, and the bus company the district uses also has increased disinfecting practices.
The district’s human resources department has adjusted the employee leave policy to include possible quarantine, Schubloom said.
RE-2 has electronic learning in place for students to continue lessons on snow days and would enact a similar setup if needed for the virus, Schubloom said. Students who don’t have an electronic device or internet service at home would have alternate assignments on a case-by-case basis, she said.