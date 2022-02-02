Tony Brtek shovels a driveway at a home near the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wed., Feb. 2, 2022. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reported about 14 inches of snow after Tuesday night’s storm. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A sculpture of two children playing bears a thick layer of snow at a home near the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wed., Feb. 2, 2022. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reported about 14 inches of snow after Tuesday night’s storm. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A snowplow clears the snow on the road that leads to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wed., Jan. 2, 2022. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reported about 14 inches of snow after Tuesday night’s storm (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The branches of a small pine tree are bent over with snow near Shove’s Chapel at Colorado College on Wednesday, FEb. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A parking meter almost disappears for a moment as deep snow is blown off of downtown sidewalks on Wed., Feb. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A couple of cross country skiers take advantage of snow at Bear Creek Park on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Kids take advantage of the Wednesday snow day to do a little sledding in northeast Colorado Springs.
Grand Peak Academy, a District 49 charter school in northeast Colorado Springs.
A man snowblows his driveway near the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wed., Jan. 2, 2022. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reported about 14 inches of snow after Tuesday night’s storm (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Eleanor Kasper and her 5-year-old son, Eli, sled on a hill in Middle Shooks Run Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after school was closed after a winter storm hit the Pikes Peak Region. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tony Black and his 3-year-old son, Clipper, play in the snow outside their Patty Jewett neighborhood home Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm hit the Pikes Peak Region. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tony Black and his 3-year-old son, Clipper, play in the snow outside their Patty Jewett neighborhood home Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, after a winter storm hit the Pikes Peak Region. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Lynn Kaffine, front, and a couple dozen other sledders enjoy the powdery snow in Middle Shook Run Park Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, as a winter storm hit the Pikes Peak Region. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Oliver Hackett, 9, gets some air as he hits a jump while sledding at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Chris Ulizio cross country skis in Manitou Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Austin Doten pulls his daughters Etta Doten, 7, and Indi Doten, 5, on a sled through Manitou Springs after playing in the snow near the library on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Ava Friesema, 14, hits a jump while sledding at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Ava Friesema, 14, accumulates snow on her eyelashes while sledding at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Etta Doten, 7, and Richard Davis, 10, taste snow outside the library in Manitou Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Charlie Stevens, 15, hits a jump while sledding at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Jenny Kruckeberg and her daughter Zadie, 12, sled together at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Cody, a two-year-old miniature golden retriever has fun in the snow at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Sage Smith, 13, shovels the sidewalk in front of her house on the westside of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Etta Doten, 7, tastes the snow on a branch outside the library in Manitou Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
People have fun in the snow at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2022. A snowstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region Tuesday and snow showers continued through out the day Wednesday, with snow totals ranging from four to 22 inches. (Chancey Bush /The Gazette)
Traditionally, heavy snowfall meant that students and teachers could look forward to an unplanned day off. But many school districts needed to expand their online platforms with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some districts decided to use their increased capabilities to teach virtually during days when inclement weather forced them to close their campuses.
For a while, it looked like the traditional snow day might become a thing of the past.
But feedback from parents and residents has suggested a preference for conventional snow days, and several local districts have decided to give the people what they want.
Academy School District 20, the region’s largest school district, assembled a committee of staff members, students and parents to review its inclement weather policies before putting together its snow day plan for the 2021-2022 school year. The group recommended a return to a more traditional snow day plan.
As a result, Wednesday became D-20’s first snow day in two years, according to district spokeswoman Allison Cortez.
According to the district’s plan, the first two snow days of the school year will be traditional off days. Middle schools and high schools will shift to virtual instruction on any additional snow days.
District 49 was one of the first area districts to shift to e-learning on bad weather days. But the results of a crowd-sourcing survey suggested they return to conventional snow days, according to a news release.
“More than 2,700 people shared thoughts in a D-49 ThoughtExchange seeking our community’s preference for closures or e-Learning,” the release stated. “Resoundingly, the D-49 family expressed a preference to resume ‘snow days.’”
District 11 entered the 2021-2022 academic year with a flexible snow day plan, with three different types of closures that will depend on how bad the weather and road conditions are: full closures (traditional snow days), remote learning and two-hour delays. Remote learning days will be similar to the 2020-2021 school year format, according to school officials.
In a letter to D-11 families, Superintendent Michael Thomas stressed that the final snow day determination rests with parents.
“Please remember: You as a parent make the final decision concerning the safety of your child,” Thomas wrote. “If you think conditions are unsafe when the district keeps schools open, you may keep your child at home.”