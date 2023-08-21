Lewis-Palmer School District 38 revisited the idea of a four-day school week schedule at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

The change is not yet certain, as it must first survive additional research and several rounds of stakeholder feedback.

A four-day week would require both longer school days and school years at every level, according to Assistant Superintendent Amber Whetstine. Students’ and teachers’ weekends would extend through Monday in hopes of improving work-life balance and, ideally, staff retention rates.

There is no set timeline for when a calendar change could be implemented.

“It’s not a sure thing,” district spokesperson Mark Belcher said. “We need to gather additional insights before we move forward, but this is the next step.”

The high-achieving district has struggled in recent years with turnover. About a quarter of its employees left between the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, and 69% of employees have been with the district for five years or fewer.

In a survey, several staff members urged district leaders to explore the feasibility of a four-day workweek, according to Belcher. The calendar task force was established to investigate how such a major change to daily operations could work and whether students, parents and staff would be interested.

The task force met throughout the summer to determine how staff training and workdays, holiday breaks, school start and end times, and length of school days and academic years might change.

Law requires districts operating on a reduced schedule to receive previous approval from the state education commissioner. Schools must still meet the established minimum requirements for instructional hours in an academic year.

Of Colorado’s 178 school districts, 128, or 72%, use a reduced academic calendar of four-day weeks that amount to fewer than 160 days, according to the Colorado Department of Education. Most of those districts — 101 of them — are considered small rural districts that serve less than 1,000 students, and another 18 are considered rural, which serve between 1,000 and 6,500.

Pikes Peak region districts on CDE’s approved reduced calendar list include Calhan RJ-1, Edison 54 JT, Ellicott 22, Hanover 28, Miami Yoder 60 JT and Peyton 23 JT. With a first-day student count of just over 6,500 students, Lewis-Palmer would become the largest school district in the region to switch to a four-day week.

The task force will conduct a staff survey with a mock-up school-week calendar in October and will reconvene to analyze the results. Depending on staff feedback and additional research into academic outcomes at districts currently using a four-day week, the task force will either disband without further action or begin the parent and student input process later this fall.