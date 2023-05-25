Many Colorado Springs-area residents did a double-take when they received a notice from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office on how much their property is worth.

That’s because the value of the average single-family home in the county increased by 44% from the last time the office updated property values in 2021. Those values are used to determine how much property tax each owner owes, triggering fears of a massive increase in next year’s property tax bill. The office has received a large volume of calls and expects a record of 10,000 or so property owners to appeal those values by the June 8 deadline in hopes of winning a reduction.

Assessor Mark Flutcher, who has worked in the office since 1995 and was elected last year, has seen it before.

The office received nearly 10,000 appeals in 2009, when homeowners were surprised by big increases in value during the middle of the Great Recession. In both 2009 and this year, property values surged because under state law they are based on property sales during the 18 months ending on June 30 in the year before reassessment.

“We had the same scenario both times. You had data that came from a hot market that predated a period when home values dropped (in 2009, it was because of a record surge in foreclosed homes that home values declined),” Flutcher said. The home value declines that happened since then, "due to mortgage rates more than doubling last year, won’t be reflected until the next reassessment,” which in this year’s case will be in 2025.

But Flutcher cautioned that property taxes in El Paso County aren’t likely to jump by the same amount as the assessed value of their property. That’s because most government agencies in the county that levy a property tax remain subject to the revenue limits in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), so those agencies will have to reduce their mill levy (the property tax rate), offset most of the increase with a credit or seek voter approval to keep revenue beyond the limit.

The TABOR limit is based on the sum of inflation and population growth, which is likely to be less than 10% for next year. While voters in many cities, counties, school districts and other government agencies across Colorado have exempted those agencies from TABOR limits, few in El Paso County have sought or received such approval. Mill levies are set late in the year after government agencies have adopted their budget for the following year (more on how property taxes are calculated later).

Voters also will get a voice in the process. Legislators approved a measure earlier this month shortly before they adjourned for the year that would reduce the increase in property taxes by using money from refunds taxpayers would get under TABOR. Advance Colorado, a conservative Denver-based nonprofit, also has proposed an initiative that would limit property tax increases to 3%, which would cut statewide property tax revenue by an estimated $2.2 billion.

Here are a few questions and answers about what contributed to the surge in property values in the latest assessment, how property taxes are calculated and what homeowners can do about the value the assessor placed on their home if they believe it is too high.

Question: How did we get to this point?

Answer: The origins of this year’s property reassessment start with voter approval in 1982 of the so-called “Gallagher Amendment,” named for its author then state senator Dennis Gallagher, who died last year. The amendment set in place the current system of reassessing property in odd-numbered years and required the ratio between commercial and residential property remain fixed at 55% for commercial property and 45% for residential property.

To maintain that ratio, the amendment required the state to adjust the assessment rate, or the percentage of the property’s “actual” or market value, that is taxed. Since the amount of residential property grew much faster than commercial property, the residential assessment rate fell from 21% to 7.15% by 2020 while the commercial assessment rate remained at 29%. As a result, commercial property makes up 20% of the value of all property statewide but pays 55% of property taxes.

Resident economic areas around Colorado Springs Area 1 46% Area 2 36% Area 3 53% Area 4 46% Area 5 45% Area 6 46% Area 7 43% Area 8 40% Area 9 41% Area 10 42% Area 11 43% Area 12 44% Area 13 43% Area 14 46% Area 15 43% Area 16 42% Area 17 49% Area 18 47% Area 19 33% Area 20 44%

That became a big problem for local governments, school and fire districts in rural and some other areas that didn’t have a lot of commercial property since the amount of property taxes paid on residential property continued to fall. Voters repealed the commercial-residential ratio in 2020, but legislators in 2021 approved a measure signed by Gov. Jared Polis that would make a series of changes that reduced the amount property taxes increased this year.

However, that fix didn’t last long as home values soared statewide during the 18-month period assessors are required to use to reassess all property — Jan. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. During that period, median home prices in El Paso jumped 37%, according to Eddie Hurt, an agent with ERA Shields Real Estate in Colorado Springs. During that period, bidding wars on homes were common and buyers often ended up paying tens of thousands of dollars more than the seller’s asking price.

Hurt called the home value gains in 2021 and first half of 2022 “historic. The good news is that the value of your home has gone up dramatically. The bad news is you pay taxes on what the home is worth, so what you owe in property taxes will increase as a result.” He said virtually every agent in his real estate office has helped between 30 and 50 homeowners determine whether to appeal the value the assessor has set for their home. He said many real estate agents will offer such help for free.

Q: How are property taxes calculated?

A: The county treasurer’s office taxes the “actual” or market property value set by the assessor, multiplies it by the assessment rate — now 6.765% — and then multiplies that sum by the mill levies of all government agencies that levy taxes on a specific property. If you live in a city, the government agencies levying property taxes include the city, county, school districts, the Pikes Peak Library District and Southeast Water Conservancy District but also can include special taxing districts. To see the taxing districts for your property, go to https://property.spatialest.com/co/elpaso/#/ and search by address. The page with your property also lists when the property was sold and the price, the market and assessed value, the size of the land parcel and details of any buildings on the property, such as age, the number of rooms and the size in square feet of each level. The page also includes links to comparable sales for that property and neighborhood information, plus how to start an appeal.

Note that the estimated property tax on the reassessment notice does not include the senior homestead exemption or a $15,000 downward adjustment required in 2021 property tax relief legislation — that will happen later this year closed to the time mill levies are set. Flutcher calls the estimate on the notice a “worst=case scenario” that would only happen if the agencies levying taxes on the property all had received voter approval to end TABOR revenue limits.

Q: How does the assessor determine the value of my property?

A: The assessor uses sales of comparable property during the 18-month period ending June 30 before the reassessment is completed during odd-numbered years. This generally means houses of a similar size and age in the same neighborhood, which is usually easier to find in newer neighborhoods with many homes built by the same company and often more difficult to find in older neighborhoods or for custom or unique homes with additions and/or upgrades. To find comparable sales, find your property on the assessor’s set and click on the “Comper” link to see sales in your neighborhood during the 18-month period for the latest reassessment.

All comparable sales are adjusted to reflect what the price would have been on June 30, so sale prices are increased by between 1% and 1.4% a month to reflect home value increases between the sale of the comparable home and June 30. Reassessment increases vary widely by the nearly 300 neighborhoods identified by the assessor’s office — from 16% in the Trails as Aspen Ridge southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport to 72% in northern Black Forest, though 154 rose between 40% and 49%.

Reassessment increases in the county were much smaller for other property types, ranging from 4% for agricultural property to 26% for vacant land.

Flutcher says the mass appraisal process used to reassess all property “is not perfect, but we try to err on the low side.” However, the results are audited by property type annually by the state, and if the values are too low or too high, the state will reassess the property type that failed the audit and bill the county for the cost, which he said can be tens of thousands of dollars. He said the office has never failed the state audit since they began as a result of the Gallagher Amendment.

Neither Flutcher nor Hurt expect big increases in actual value during the next reassessment in 2025 since prices have home prices have declined about 5% in the past year and are forecast to increase slowly during the next 13 months (the 18-month period for the 2025 reassessment ends June 30, 2024).

Q: How do I appeal the actual value set by the assessor?

A: You can submit an appeal by June 8 online by finding your property in the link above and clicking on the appeals link, in person or by mail to assessor’s office at 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 2300, Colorado Springs, CO 80907, fax to the assessor’s office at (719) 520-6635 or by calling the office at (719) 520-6600. Directions for appealing can be found on the reassessment notice the property owner received or by going to https://assessor.elpasoco.com/appeals-process-notice-valuation/.

The assessor’s office recommends reviewing data it has about your property. If that data is inaccurate, the office can conduct an informal review at any time to make corrections or adjustments. If the data is accurate and you still disagree with the actual value, you can appeal that value.

If you filed an appeal, the assessor’s office must respond with a “notice of determination” by June 30. If you agree with the value, that becomes the value of the property. Flutcher said between 41% and 50% of all appeals result in an adjustment (an appeal can’t increase the value).

If you don’t agree with the value in that notice, you can appeal that value to the county Board of Equalization by July 15. The board will schedule a hearing before an independent referee between July 3 and Aug. 5. The office and property owner each have 15 minutes to present their arguments and evidence, and a written decision is mailed within five business days. About 10% of the initial appeals are appealed to the Board of Equalization, mostly on nonresidential property.

If you don’t agree with that decision you can appeal within 30 days of receiving the decision to the Colorado Board of Assessment Appeals (which can take up to 18 months), file a lawsuit in the 4th Judicial District Court or seek binding arbitration with the Board of County Commissioners. You can appeal decisions from the board of assessment appeals or district court to the Colorado Court of Appeals and eventually the Colorado Supreme Court, but binding arbitration decisions cannot be appealed.

Wheat Ridge real estate agent Ed Tomlinson, who authored a book on protesting assessment values, advises homeowners to protest their reassessment value and appeal the initial ruling to the Board of Equalization because “the assessor may not have time to review it (the protest) before the hearing.” He also recommends those protesting their assessment ask the assessor’s office to email them the evidence the office will present to the referee and look for flaws, such as an incorrect neighborhood and major differences between the houses used in comparable sales and your home.

Tomlinson said the assessor’s office may offer to settle the appeal before the hearing, which you can accept or continue with the hearing.

Q: What are the referendums and initiatives that may be on the Nov. 7 ballot that would reduce the amount of property taxes I owe?

A: Gov. Jared Polis and the Democrat-controlled General Assembly responded to skyrocketing property tax valuations by enacting legislation aimed at cutting by half the anticipated sharp hike in valuations.

Democrats seek to cut by half the expected valuations via two bills. Senate Bill 303, which Polis signed Wednesday, would ask voters in November for permission to raise what's called the Referendum C cap by 1% and keep that additional revenue for a 10-year period. That would generate about $167 million per year, which in turn would be funneled to local governments to hold them harmless from reductions in property tax revenue. House Bill 1311, which the governor has not yet signed, would equalize TABOR refunds that taxpayers would get through next year's April tax filing. Under the measure, all taxpayers would get the same amount, regardless of income level, at $661 per person or $1,322 for joint filers, a one-time change from the current system that bases the TABOR refund on income levels. Read more here.