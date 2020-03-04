The resale side of the Colorado Springs-area single-family housing market again favored sellers in February, as buyers continued to contend with a shrinking supply of homes for sale, a Pikes Peak Association of Realtors report shows.
HOME SALES: Demand remained strong last month; single-family home sales totaled 985 in February, up 7.5% over the same month last year. Through the first two months of 2020, sales totaled 1,901, a 4.2% percent increase over the same period in 2019.
PRICES: The median price of area homes sold in February jumped to $341,000, a second consecutive record high and an 8.3% increase over the same month last year. Median prices now have risen every month on a year-over-year basis since December 2014.
SUPPLY: Just 1,085 homes were listed for sale in February, the fewest in at least the last 25 years and down 28.5% from the same month last year. February's listings equaled a 1.1-month supply, based on the number of homes for sale and the pace at which they’ve sold over the past few months.
MARKET SNAPSHOT: A strong local economy and low mortgage rates have combined to drive demand. But like many areas, Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region have a shortage of homes for sale. As a result, prices are soaring and sellers often command top dollar while fielding multiple offers. Frustrated buyers, meanwhile, have fewer homes from which to choose — especially in lower price ranges.
RICH LADEN, THE GAZETTE