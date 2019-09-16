Rock-bottom interest rates slowed deposit growth in Colorado Springs area banks and credit unions to the lowest level in five years, say reports by federal regulators.
Deposits grew only 4.2% in the 12 months that ended June 30, reaching $13.5 billion, reports the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the National Credit Union Administration. That is the slowest 12-month gain since deposits grew 3.7% in 2014, a slowdown from the 7.2% growth a year earlier, the biggest annual gain since 2012.
Interest rates on 10-year Treasury notes declined by more than half since peaking last November at 3.24% and fell as low as 1.47% this month. Most deposit and loan rates are set by financial institutions based on the 10-year note, so deposit accounts at most local institutions are paying interest of less than 1%, and certificates of deposit are paying near or below 2%.
Jim Harris, president of U.S. Bank's southern Colorado operations, said customers are seeking higher yields from other types of investments because interest rates are so low. During the same period, the Dow Jones industrial average, which measures stock prices of the some of the nation's largest and highest-profile companies, advanced 9.4%, and the broader S&P 500 index was up 8.2%.
"The incentive to save just isn't there. This has everything to do with what you get for depositing your money," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the Economic Forum at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. "The expectation is that rates will continue to go lower, and that doesn't look like it will change."
Area bank deposits were up just 3.1% in the 12 months that ended June 30, reaching $8.63 billion, and credit union deposits grew 6.3% during the same period to $4.88 billion. Area bank deposits grew at a slightly slower rate than the statewide total of 3.2% but significantly slower than the rest of the nation — U.S. bank deposits grew 4.1%. Local credit unions grew at a faster rate than the rest of the state or nation.
Other details from the report:
• Deposits at the area's 10 largest financial institutions grew by 3.3% or less over the past year with four exceptions — Ent grew by 6.9%, FirstBank was up 9.5%, Security Service Credit Union was up 7.6% and Wells Fargo rose 4.6%. Air Academy Federal Credit Union was the only institution among the 10 largest to report declining deposits during the 12-month period.
• Banks continued to move away from bricks-and-mortar branches, with the number of branches falling by seven, or 5%, from a year earlier to 134 by June 30 as customers continued to shift to online banking. The number of local branches peaked in 2010 at 211 and has declined steadily since. During the same period, statewide branch networks contracted by 2.4%, and nationwide the number of branches fell by 1.9%.
• Academy Bank has the biggest deposit growth at more than $30 million, or 33.7%, while Vectra Bank had the biggest decline in deposits of more than $20 million, or 10.5%. The Central Trust Bank of Jefferson City, Mo., expanded into the Springs area by opening a branch in University Village Colorado shopping center, and CoBiz Bank left the market after closing its downtown branch March 22.