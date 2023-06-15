The Colorado Economic Development Commission on Thursday approved incentives for two companies that could ultimately add just under 600 new jobs in El Paso County over the next eight years.

The two were among a total of four unnamed companies that the commission approved for more than $24.4 million in job-growth investment tax credits, in order to move or expand their businesses in Colorado.

Projects Dots, a code name the commission used to shield one company’s identity for confidentiality purposes, would receive more than $2.8 million by adding 189 new full-time positions in El Paso County. The company also is considering Arizona and New York for its expansion.

Information supplied to the commission by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) describes Project Dots as a “nontraditional semiconductor, design and manufacturer that has capabilities to create a variety of electronics on both glass and flexible substrates.”

The positions Project Dots would create include engineers and technicians with an average annual wage of $96,866.

The company must create at least 20 jobs to receive any credits and must maintain those jobs for at least a year before the credits become “vested.”

OEDIT identifies the Colorado-based company as having 137 employees, of whom all but two are in Colorado.

Colorado Springs-based dpiX, which celebrated its rebranding in May from the name InnovaFlex Foundry, describes itself on LinkedIn as a “a nontraditional semiconductor, design and manufacturer that has capabilities to create a variety of electronics on both glass and flexible substrates.”

DpiX CEO Lindsay Pack declined to comment on the matter when contacted by The Gazette but said in an interview in February that her company planned to seek a federal grant under new legislation enacted in August for a major expansion but is considering whether to complete the expansion in Colorado Springs or elsewhere.

Pack also said in February that dpiX intended to decide by year’s end where it would build the expansion, which would double the size of the company’s 140-person workforce. DpiX was also seeking local and state incentives to help defray the cost of the expansion, which Pack said would allow dpiX to expand into new markets.

The commission also approved $3.85 million in job growth investment tax credits for a company that is considering locating its headquarters in El Paso County, Kansas or Texas with plans to hire 381 people during the next eight years.

Project Cranium, the code name for the headquarters search, is for a company that “builds communities of affordable housing using new and novel construction technologies — prefabricated net-zero panels and 3-D construction printing.”

State officials said the company already has an incentive offer from Kansas and is awaiting one from Texas.

Mike White, a company representative, told the commission at a meeting Thursday that the headquarters decision is expected by year-end.

White’s LinkedIn profile lists him as CEO of the Wichita, Kan.-based Crain Family Foundation, which lists “affordable and sustainable housing,” using “net-zero modular panels and 3D printed construction” as one of its five areas of focus.

The foundation’s website also said it is completed a “proof of concept” with in a partnership with Helia Homes and Habitat for Humanity in the cities of Ogden and St. John, both in central Kansas.

Crain Family Foundation was started by Graham and Jenna Crain. Graham Crain is CEO of Wichita, Kan.-based Crain Capital, a real estate investment firm that had been called Anderson-Crain Investment Group, and also has interest in insurance, property management and commercial lending, according to his LinkedIn profile. Jenna Crain is managing owner of Anderson-Crain Insurance Agency in McPherson, Kan.

“We’re very encouraged by the conversations we are having with Colorado, especially towards the goal of creating affordable housing and using advanced manufacturing and technology to do that,” White told the commission.

The jobs the company would create include chief financial officer, business development specialists, project engineers, human resource staff, accountants, information technology personnel and warehouse employees and managers, with an average wage of $64,383, or just above the county’s average wage, according to the information the economic development office gave the commission.

The company is “particularly interested” in the focus Gov. Jared Polis has put on affordable housing, according to the information from the OEDIT.

Neither White nor the foundation responded to a request for comment.

The commission also approved $12.4 million in job growth investment tax credits for Project Cesium, a company that "designs and manufactures advanced communication and networking solutions for space based connectivity," which would create 906 jobs in Boulder and $5.3 million job growth investment tax credits for Project Fire, a global sports and entertainment company, which would create 150 jobs in Denver County.