A Colorado Springs apartment complex has sold for a record price to a Denver-area group, another sign that out-of-town investors remain upbeat about the city's red-hot multifamily market.
Blueline Equity Partners recently purchased the 91-unit Overlook at Mesa Creek for $27.3 million, El Paso County land records show. The complex, southwest of Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore Street on the northwest side, opened two years ago.
The $299,835 per-unit price for Overlook at Mesa Creek is believed to be the highest ever paid for an apartment property of more than 50 units, according to Goodwin Knight, a Colorado Springs development company that built the complex, and All Pro Capital, a local investment firm that financed it.
Last year, the 33-unit Blue Dot Place in downtown Colorado Springs was sold to a local buyer for $13 million or $393,393 per unit, a record for any size apartment project.
Millennials, empty nesters and others have flocked to apartments in recent years and kept vacancy rates in the low to mid single digits; in the fourth quarter of last year, the Springs-area vacancy rate was 4.9%.
Because there's so much interest in apartments, and new construction hasn't kept pace, local rents have risen steadily; they averaged nearly $1,266 a month in the fourth quarter, just shy of a record high.
That combination of a strong demand and increasing rents makes apartments attractive to investors. At the same time, some investors have said they're impressed by the Springs' population growth, its strong economy before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and new attractions, such as the downtown U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum that opened in July.
"The significance of this is that even though we have seen tremendous increases in rents and values over the last few years, every indication is that the market is strong and (apartment) values will continue to increase," said Brian Bahr, who heads Springs homebuilder Challenger Homes and who founded Goodwin Knight and All Pro Capital.
Blueline Equity owns two other apartment properties in the Springs — the 108-unit Fireside complex on the east side and the 114-unit Fillmore Ridge apartments, which isn't far from the Overlook at Mesa Creek and has performed well for the company, said Morgan Reynolds, a Blueline founding partner.
"We know that area well, we love that area," Reynolds said. "We're big fans of the Springs — the demographics there and the economics down there."
Goodwin Knight and All Pro Capital were represented in the sale by the Denver office of national commercial brokerage Newmark.