Colorado Springs Airport saw the highest level of passenger traffic in over 20 years in June following the arrival of Avelo Airlines and Sun Country Airlines to the local market.

The elevated month of traffic followed three consecutive months when enplanements dropped compared to the same months prior, which airport staff attributed to the loss of Frontier Airlines' service at the airport.

Houston-based Avelo and Minneapolis-based Sun Country added to the bump in airport enplanements, or travelers boarding planes out of Colorado Springs Airport, with a 12.7% increase compared with June 2022, as 107,821 passengers boarded flights locally.

"Colorado Springs customers have enthusiastically responded to the new nonstop services and increased seats resulting in increased load factors this summer," said Joe Nevill, the airport's air service development manager.

Avelo began offering nonstop flights to Los Angeles via Hollywood/Burbank in May, followed by Sun Country’s seasonal nonstop flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul in early June. The two new low-cost carriers each flew more than 1,200 passengers out of Colorado Springs in June.

But the arrival of two new airlines were not the only drivers of airport traffic in June. Delta Air Lines also opened nonstop routes to Atlanta and Minneapolis/St. Paul, more than doubling Delta’s capacity and traffic at the airport in June.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"Delta's share of traffic at the airport increased in June due to their addition of their new flights," Nevill said.

The addition of new airlines and routes drove up seat count for flights offered out of Colorado Springs and summer travel demand not only kept pace with the increased seat supply, but outpaced the rate of seat supply's growth, thus driving up flights’ load factor, or the fullness of flights.

And load factors aren’t expected to come down anytime soon.

“We expect June's load factor trends to continue through the rest of the summer," Nevill said.