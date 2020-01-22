Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport last year declined for the first time since 2015 but are forecast to rebound this year.
The 841,059 passengers that boarded flights leaving Colorado Springs last year declined 2% from 2018. Traffic numbers had increased each of the previous three years as Frontier Airlines returned to the Springs and expanded service.
But cutbacks beginning in fall 2018 reversed that trend and resulted in fewer passengers through August.
Passenger traffic rebounded starting in September after Frontier and other airlines began using larger aircraft on many Colorado Springs routes and added more flights to some destinations. That reduced the size of the annual decline and is generating this year’s forecast recovery.
Traffic is expected to increase 5% this year to 885,000; that would be the highest annual total since 928,804 outbound passengers in 2009.
The forecast, based on published airline schedules and capacity, projects increased traffic even though Frontier is not resuming seasonal flights that it had last year. Frontier will remain in the Springs with flights to Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orlando, Fla., but the Denver-based carrier said the seasonal flights aren’t returning as it moves aircraft to “other strategic priorities.”
“Even though the seasonal flights aren’t coming back, I expect a strong year because passengers are now aware of better service in Colorado Springs,” said Mike Boyd, an Evergreen-based aviation industry consultant.
“I expect a banner year and remain very bullish on Colorado Springs.”
Despite last year’s decline, the airport finished 2019 on a strong note — traffic in December was up 15.4% from December 2018 to 71,862. All four airlines posted double-digit percentage increases, led by Frontier.