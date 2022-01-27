The arrival of Southwest Airlines at the Colorado Springs Airport lifted passenger numbers last year to a 13-year high.
The 935,952 passengers on outgoing flights in 2021 was up more than 150% from 2020, when air travel nearly came to a stop in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic before slowly recovering the rest of the year. Last year's total also was up 11.3% from 2019, before the pandemic spread widely in the U.S., and is the highest annual total since nearly 1 million passengers boarded outgoing flights in 2008.
Southwest boarded 339,185 passengers, or more than 36% of the 2021 total, in just 9½ months. The Dallas-based low-fare giant launched its Colorado Springs service March 11 with 13 daily flights to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Passenger numbers for the airport's other four carriers — American, Delta, Frontier and United — were all up double-digit percentages from 2020 but down from 2019.
Airlines sold nearly 72% of their seats last year, up from 65.4% in 2020 but down from 84.4% in 2019.
Greg Phillips, the city's aviation director, said the airport is forecasting passenger numbers will continue increasing this year to between 1.05 million and 1.1 million. If the low end of the forecast is met, that would be the most since 1.06 million passengers boarded outgoing flights in 2002; the high end of the forecast would be the most outgoing passengers since 2000's annual total of 1.22 million. The airport's forecasts assume no change in current service levels.
"Last year was a good year, and we certainly owe that to the great service by all of our carriers, especially the new service from Southwest," Phillips said. "COVID certainly had an impact on travel last year, and as it fades there is certainly pent-up demand. We are expecting continued incremental growth in 2022. It's important to remember that we are still proving to Southwest that our market values and will use their service."
Record numbers of COVID cases in El Paso County and across the nation, which slowed travel somewhat and caused some flights to be canceled as crews weren't available, slowed passenger numbers somewhat in December, Phillips said. The 87,958 outgoing passengers last month was the fewest since May, but was up more than 170% from December 2020 and up 22.4% from December 2020.