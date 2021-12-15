Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport in November fell to a six-month low, but the year is still expected to end strong.
The 89,829 passengers boarding outgoing flights last month was more than triple the total from November 2020 and up 25.7% from the same month in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic slowed air travel. Still, the November total was the smallest monthly total since May. Passenger traffic in November typically begins slowly and surges around the Thanksgiving holiday, said Greg Phillips, Colorado Springs aviation director.
"Our parking lots were full for four days during the Thanksgiving holiday week and that hasn't happened in the five years I've been here," Phillips said.
The airport opened its valet lot for overflow parking during the four days its short- and long-term lots were full. Phillips said the airport's lots could fill up again during the peak Christmas holiday travel period that is likely to begin this weekend.
Despite the drop from October, passenger numbers in the first 11 months of the year totaled 847,994, up 155% from the same period last year and 10.2% higher than the first 11 months of 2019. Airport officials forecast that passenger traffic this month will push the total for this year to between 920,000 and 940,000, reaching a 13-year high. It will be the first Christmas season with flights by Southwest, which started serving Colorado Springs in March.