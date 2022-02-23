Despite more than 100 flights being canceled last month, passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport jumped to a 14-year high for January.
The 66,694 passengers leaving on outbound flights in January was the most for that month since 2008, airport officials reported Wednesday. The January total is more than double the number of passengers leaving in January 2021. However, January's total was down more than 20,000 from December and was the lowest monthly total since last April — the first full month of operations in Colorado Springs for Southwest Airlines.
Colorado Springs Aviation Director Greg Phillips said the January numbers likely would have been higher if not for 107 flight cancellations due to weather, flight crew shortages early in the month from the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus and other reasons. The cancellations represented 8.5% of the airport's flight schedule for the month.
"January was rough because of cancellation challenges from the weather and omicron spikes, but we weren't hit as bad as large hub airports," Phillips said. "January is always a slow month, but February has really started to pick up, especially during the President's Day holiday weekend. We were seeing 3,000 people a day last week through the security checkpoint, about 500 less the average during our peak month in July."
Southwest dominated the passenger numbers for January, carrying nearly 30,000 passengers, or 44.5% of the total. United and American reported major increases in passengers in January from a year earlier — nearly double for United and more than 50% for American. Delta and Frontier reported slight increases for the same period.
The five airlines operating at the airport sold 67.3% of their available seats in January, up from 57.6% in January 2021 but down from 80.1% in December.