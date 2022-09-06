Aerospace Corp. cut the ribbon Tuesday on its just-completed $100 million Space Warfighting Center, and the company’s CEO believes the building will reach its 250-employee capacity in as soon as five years amid surging growth in the space industry.

Steve Isakowitz said employees won’t start moving into the building until early next year. The company’s smaller, 15-year-old adjacent building in the Colorado Springs Airport’s Peak Innovation Park is already beyond its capacity.

The federally funded research and development nonprofit focused on space and aerospace already employs 250 in Colorado Springs and has 87 openings locally that it will begin filling once it begins moving into the new building, he said.

“This marks a tremendous step for our presence in Colorado Springs and the capabilities we bring to the federal government and its partners. We are embarking on the next chapter as the open the Space Warfighting Center at a pivotal time in our nation’s history, where space is contested domain,” Isakowitz said during a ceremony before company, military and local officials formally opened the building. “This building takes what was in the realm of science fiction and turns it into fact.”

Aerospace Corp. began planning the building in 2018 and started construction nearly two years ago amid the pandemic. Isakowitz said the center was completed on time and under budget despite supply-chain issues, surging inflation, and weather that threatened to delay the project.

The nonprofit has plenty of land adjacent to the two-building complex where it could expand, but he said the company isn’t yet working on plans for a third building.

The California-based nonprofit built the center in Colorado Springs because it can attract top talent to a location where workers don’t have to commute from more than an hour’s drive away just to find homes they could afford, Isakowitz said. Aerospace Corp. will continue to expand in Colorado Springs even if the Defense Department moves U.S. Space Command to Huntsville, Ala., as ordered by former President Donald Trump just days before his term ended.

“We play a critical role with Space Command and will support them wherever they are, but there are still critical parts of (the U.S.) Space Force in the (Colorado Springs) area,” Isakowitz said during an interview before the ceremony. Local officials have urged the Department of Defense or President Joe Biden to reverse Trump’s order, citing studies by the Government Accountability Office and the Pentagon's Office of Inspector General finding issues with the decision.

The Aerospace expansion is “a prime example that shows investment continues to come into Colorado Springs in the space and technology industry despite the Space Command decision,” said Johnna Reeder-Kleymeyer, CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corp.

The center includes highly classified state-of-the-art laboratories where company employees, military personnel and defense contractors can work together to model and simulate space warfare to test tactics, weapon systems and technologies, Isakowitz said. The center also will focus on integrating components and systems from multiple aerospace and defense contractors to make sure they work together and “as claimed,” he said.

“War gaming is important, because we can’t wait for a conflict situation in space to decide what to do,” Isakowitz said. “We will be able to run scenarios and modeling (at the center) on what the government’s response will do.”

That’s important because the U.S. and its allies face threats in space from adversaries that have tested anti-satellite weapons and are flying their satellites “uncomfortably” close to U.S. satellites, Isakowitz said. The center also could play a major role in analyzing U.S. missile warning and tracking, including against new threats such as hypersonic missiles that fly close to ground and can be difficult to detect and combat, he said.

Aerospace employs 250 engineers, scientists, analysts and cybersecurity specialists in Colorado Springs and more than 4,800 companywide who provide technical expertise to U.S. Space Force, U.S. Space Command and other military commands on threats to U.S. space assets.