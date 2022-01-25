Colorado Springs-based government information technology contractor Boecore has been acquired by a Washington, D.C-based investment firm that focuses on aerospace, defense, government and technology companies.
The deal with Enlightenment Capital will give Boecore the financial backing needed to pursue more government contracts and add new technologies, Tom Dickson, who will lead Boecore as president, said in a news release. The company employed 270 people as of late last year to complete contracts with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Space Force as well as other military and commercial customers.
"The pace of technological change and emerging threats in the space domain require continuous innovation, anticipation and investment," Devin Talbott, Enlightenment Capital's managing partner, said in the release. "Boecore will serve as a foundation for growth, both organic and through acquisition, as we work to build off the company's technical leadership and commitment to the customers' mission and establish a premium space and strategic defense solutions company."
Kathy Boe, who founded the company in 2001, will serve on Boecore's board; she'll remain as a minority shareholder and work with the company as a strategic adviser.
