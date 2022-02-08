A grassroots educational advocacy group has formed in Colorado Springs to join the hotly contested battle over the future of public education in the city.

Neighbors for Education, a diverse group of Colorado Springs School District 11 parents and community members, had planned to hold its inaugural meeting on Jan. 17. But a couple of policy decisions convinced them they should move up the timetable.

Shortly after new members Sandra Bankes, Rev. Al Loma and Lauren Nelson assumed their seats on the board in December, Equity and Inclusion Director Alexis Knox-Miller disbanded the 40-person District Equity Leadership Team. The move, Knox-Miller told The Gazette, was a preemptive measure “as we determine what direction this board will want to go as it pertains to equity.”

Around the same time, the district lifted its mask mandate, allowing students and staff members to leave their masks at home, if they wanted, for the final week before winter break.

“With the dismantling of the DELT, and with the ending of the mask mandate a week before it was supposed to expire, we decided we needed to speak up now,” said Jen Williamson, a D-11 parent and pastor at Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The group introduced itself at the Jan. 12 board meeting, speaking passionately in favor of retaining the equity department and reinstating a mask mandate in its schools.

“But we’re not a group that’s just going to argue for masks, or for equity,” Williamson said. “We’re going to speak against the things we feel are blocking people’s access to, or might harm the future of, public education. And we’re going to speak for the things we believe will allow public education to thrive in this district.”

The group is small so far — about 50-60 members. But Williamson says their numbers are growing every day. They are also partnering with other local organizations like Men of Influence, a community advocacy group.

“(Neighbors for Education) reached out to us and asked if we could help support their mission,” said Shaun Walls, vice president of the Chinook Center. “We want the same thing they do: for all kids to have the opportunity to be successful.”

The group has been paying close attention to the recent events in Douglas County School District. In a Jan. 25 meeting, the district’s Board of Education voted 4-3 in favor of a resolution that tasked then-Superintendent Corey Wise to review its educational equity policy and “recommend potential changes.” Less than two weeks later, the board voted to fire Wise. The four board members who voted in favor of the resolution also voted for Wise’s ouster.

Bankes, Loma and Nelson all campaigned on similar platforms to Douglas County’s conservative majority, promising to place academics ahead of activism. They also expressed concerns or doubts about the efficacy of the district’s equity work.

While no board member has publicly mentioned firing Superintendent Michael Thomas or getting rid of the equity department, Williamson and other Neighbors are concerned that one or both things may happen soon.

“It feels like it might be the natural next step,” Williamson said. “But I hope not.”

“(The board has) basically paralyzed the equity department, just by their presence,” Walls added. “What’s next?”

The group is in the process of mounting a defense of Thomas in case it is needed.

“We may need to convince the board of what Dr. Thomas has done for the district,” Williamson said. “We might also have to show the kind of disruption that happens when a superintendent is fired. But again, we hope that won’t be necessary.”

Neighbors for Education is still in its nascent stage, but members are spreading their message by word of mouth as they meet with community groups and engage in dialogue with teachers, administrators and parents. The more involved District 11 community members are, the better off its students will be, Williamson said.

“Our biggest long-term goal is engagement,” she said. “We want people to get involved, understand what the issues are, see that their voice is needed, and know that these elections matter.”