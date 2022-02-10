Advertisers are paying big bucks to get their names in front of the nation's largest TV audience. A 30-second network (this year's game will be broadcast on NBC) spot during this year's Super Bowl goes for $7 million, up 27% from last year and more than triple what a commercial went for 20 years ago. In the local TV market, which includes Pueblo, KOAA-TV reportedly is charging more than $10,000 for its inventory of spots.

PITCH PEOPLE

If you've lived in the area for some time, you likely remember Jake Jabs, owner of American Furniture Warehouse, wrestling with tigers. Or you've heard Tom Shane, owner of the Shane Co., assuring you “you’ve got a friend in the jewelry business,” or “Dealin’ Doug” Moreland, promising “nobody beats a Dealin’ Doug deal. Nobody.” Or seen the face of attorney Franklin D. Azar, the "Strong Arm," on a bus driving by.

“We call that a persona,” said Darrin Duber-Smith, a senior lecturer at Metropolitan State University of Denver. “They’re either the most well-loved, or loathed, pitch people out there.

“It’s really subjective and the idea of annoying and ubiquitous (found everywhere) aren’t the same thing necessarily.”

Duber-Smith has been teaching the subject for decades, and specializes in issues around Super Bowl advertising. He uses the example of “Flo” for pitch people you either love or hate, but you sure remember Progressive Insurance either way.

“People are annoyed by her, and I think she’s one of the greatest characters of all time,” said Duber-Smith.

Sometimes the persona is the owner of the company, so they rarely have someone telling them when it’s “time to go,” or if the ads aren’t working anymore.

“On the other hand, they wouldn’t keep doing it for decades if it didn’t work,” Duber-Smith said.

Dennis Huspeni, The Gazette