Jessie Unruh, left, Trailer Tom, Chad Otterstrom and Nate Doggg from Breckenridge, Co., area celebrate as they take the first chair on the Treasure Stoke lift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Skiers cut fresh tracks under the Treasure Stoke chairlift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skier drops into Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skier drops into Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skier rides the fresh snow on Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Jessie Unruh, left, Trailer Tom, Chad Otterstrom and Nate Doggg from Breckenridge, Co., area celebrate as they take the first chair on the Treasure Stoke lift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Jessie Unruh, left, Trailer Tom, Chad Otterstrom and Nate Dogggg from the Breckenridge area celebrate as they take the first chair on the Treasure Stoke lift Saturday.
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Skiers cut fresh tracks under the Treasure Stoke chairlift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A skier drops into Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A skier rides the fresh snow on Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
WOLF CREEK SKI AREA • Ski season arrived in the U.S. on Saturday.
It arrived not with one run of man-made snow, as is the norm for October in Colorado, but with a potent storm that brought 30 inches to the San Juan Mountains last week. So, for the second time in a decade, Wolf Creek Ski Area won the race to be the first ski area in the country to spin the lifts, a race usually won by the snow guns at Loveland or Arapahoe Basin resorts.
1 of 17
Caption +
Jessie Unruch, left, Trailer Tom, Chad Otterstrom and Nate Doggg from Breckenridge, Co., area celebrate as they take the first chair on the Treasure Stoke lift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A snowboarder cuts a fresh line under the Treasure Stoke chairlift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Skiers cut fresh tracks under the Treasure Stoke chairlift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skier drops into Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skier drops into Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skier rides the fresh snow on Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Jessie Unruch, left, Trailer Tom, Chad Otterstrom and Nate Doggg from Breckenridge, Co., area celebrate as they take the first chair on the Treasure Stoke lift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Lift operator Tom Burne scans skiers and snowboarders as they wait for first chair at the Treasure Stoke chairlift on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.(The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Snowboarders celebrate as they ride the Treasure Stoke chairlift on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Skiers and snowboarders celebrate as they ride Treasure Stoke chairlift for their first run Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skier is greeted by ski patrol before dropping into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Skiers and snowboarders drop into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skiers rides Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skier drops into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A snowboarder cut a fresh line through the virgin snow on Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Snowboarders drop into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
A skier drops into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Wolf Creek opens Saturday after 30 inches of fresh snow.
1 of 17
Caption +
Jessie Unruch, left, Trailer Tom, Chad Otterstrom and Nate Doggg from Breckenridge, Co., area celebrate as they take the first chair on the Treasure Stoke lift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A snowboarder cuts a fresh line under the Treasure Stoke chairlift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Skiers cut fresh tracks under the Treasure Stoke chairlift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A skier drops into Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A skier drops into Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A skier rides the fresh snow on Alberta Face Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Jessie Unruch, left, Trailer Tom, Chad Otterstrom and Nate Doggg from Breckenridge, Co., area celebrate as they take the first chair on the Treasure Stoke lift Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Lift operator Tom Burne scans skiers and snowboarders as they wait for first chair at the Treasure Stoke chairlift on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.(The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Snowboarders celebrate as they ride the Treasure Stoke chairlift on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Skiers and snowboarders celebrate as they ride Treasure Stoke chairlift for their first run Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area and Colorado. Wolf Creek will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A skier is greeted by ski patrol before dropping into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Skiers and snowboarders drop into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A skiers rides Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A skier drops into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A snowboarder cut a fresh line through the virgin snow on Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Snowboarders drop into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
A skier drops into Alberta Face on the first day of skiing for the 2018-2019 ski season at Wolf Creek Ski Area in Colorado. Wolf Creek was the first ski area in North America to opened after 30 inches of fresh snow and will operate on Saturdays and Sunday for now.( AP Photo/The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less
More than 1,000 snow-starved skiers and snowboarders from across Colorado converged on the rural, rustic resort to celebrate the season’s first turns.
“I can’t believe southern Colorado is getting it first for once,” said Nick Dillsworth, who drove with his friends from Telluride on Friday to get good spots in line. They made second chair.
“We tried to sleep in the lift line, but they asked us not to get run over by a snowcat,” he said. “It’s like 30 inches of cream cheese up there, like a good, dense base-building snow. It came in heavy and really started the season off right.”
A week before, the mountains around Wolf Creek were bare. As of Saturday, the rocks, grass and shrubs were covered with a 30-inch base. It being early season, there were still plenty of rocks, boulders and logs for skiers to dodge.
According to the National Weather Service, the snow that zeroed in on Wolf Creek was caused by “an early season long-wave trough that dug into the Great Basin for several days. This provided several days of moist, upslope flow into the mountains. The trough was just the right amplitude to provide adequate cold air aloft and still tap moisture from the south.”
Such storms are no surprise to local skiers at Wolf Creek, which gets an average of 450 inches a year and claims “the most snow in Colorado.”
And after a hot, dry summer that saw several major forest fires in southern Colorado, the snow-draped mountains were a welcome change for the many locals who came out Saturday.
“It’s a beautiful thing. It’s greatly needed. We need to make up for lost time,” Pagosa Springs skier Elizabeth Kunz said.
“It’s crazy. It’s like a dream come true. It bodes well for the rest of the winter, today does, for sure,” said Colorado Springs skier Jeff Davis, who made a spur-of-the-moment decision Friday to make the four-hour drive to Wolf Creek.
For the family-owned resort, the decision to open was a no-brainer, according to Rosanne Haidorfer-Pitcher, vice president of marketing and sales.
“Because we got snow,” she said matter-of-factly. “That’s usually our motivation, getting snow and we’re ready to go. … Once the snow is good, we’re pretty adamant about getting open as soon as we can.”
Lift tickets were $50 and the resort had 60 percent of the mountain open — a feat that many ski areas don’t accomplish until midseason — including many expert, hike-to runs like Alberta Peak, which still looked menacing enough with boulders and cliffs that only the hardiest skiers ventured there.
They don’t rope off obstacles here, but just open entire swaths of the mountain, with only your common sense to guide you. And being the first to open — it happened once before, in 2011 — gave them a sense of pride, even if they’re only open on Saturdays and Sundays for now.
“We’re usually the first to open on all-natural snow. A-Basin and Loveland, they get their snow blowers out and they’re usually the first ones, but when Mother Nature heads this way, it’s a good thing,” Haidorfer-Pitcher said.
Those two resorts, which received some snow this past week and continue to make snow, have yet to announce opening dates.
Arapahoe Basin CEO Alan Henceroth wrote on their website Friday that opening “is still a little too early to call.”
“For now, go enjoy a weekend of skiing at Wolf Creek (kudos to those guys),” he wrote.
If Saturday’s crowd was any indication, plenty of people from other ski towns heeded that advice.
Jessie Unruh of Breckenridge made a last-minute decision to hop into her friends’ car and sleep in the Wolf Creek parking lot. It was worth the effort.
“I think this might be the earliest I’ve ever ridden, and it was so fun and it’s a beautiful day,” she said. “It’s cool to live in Colorado and have an opportunity like this. My friends in Kansas are like, ‘What the heck are you doing?’ ”