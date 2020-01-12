Mental Health: A Crisis in Colorado | Gazette Special Report

Often celebrated as the healthiest state in the country, Colorado is actually one of the unhealthiest when it comes to mental health.

An estimated 400,000 people in Colorado suffer from a mental illness but cannot get the care they need due to a systemic lack of funding, a deep shortage of mental health professionals, and what some say is a lack of will by lawmakers and insurers to improve the system.

This year at The Gazette, a team of reporters is shining a light on the mental health care crisis in Colorado. Gazette journalists are investigating the gaps in care for children, for veterans, for the community at large. We’re focusing on possible solutions as state officials and community leaders sharpen their focus on what for many is a vicious cycle of despair and ruin.

Follow the coverage here.