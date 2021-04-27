Cañon City is adding another notch to its mountain biking belt.
After a decade of putting itself on the map with such singletrack networks as Oil Well Flats, South Cañon and Royal Gorge Park, now the city is unveiling its first skills park. The Yard, a playground of ramps, jumps and rollers, is set for a ribbon cutting the evening of May 5.
It is the latest addition from Fremont Adventure Recreation (FAR), the nonprofit that has led the regional cycling revolution.
Project coordinator Brian LeDoux in a news release called the park's location "exceptional" — situated near the Eagle Wing trailhead, with connections to South Cañon and the downhill flow trail called Smooth Criminal, which opened to much fanfare last fall.
With beginner and intermediate lines, the Yard will be "an amenity that kids and young-at-heart adults will treasure and put to great use," LeDoux said.
Fundraising netted $14,000, more than 35% of the project cost, the nonprofit reported, with the rest covered from the organization's 1% for Trails fund, built from local business donations. The Yard was constructed by Progressive Bike Ramps, with Terra Firma Trails adding a series of loops to lap.
The park will be closed from dusk to dawn. Riders are asked to stay off trails when muddy.