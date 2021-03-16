As early as Monday, Coloradoans prepared for what was described by meteorologist across the region as a snow event that had the potential to be the most significant storm to hit the Front Range this season.
Grocery stores were overwhelmed by panicked shoppers as forecasts predicted up to 60 inches of snow to land in some areas.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted that significant snowfall could begin in Colorado Springs as early as Friday. But when Friday came with unimpressive snow totals in the area, many were left skeptical about the weekend to come. The criticism on social media was harsh against forecasters.
Winter Storm #xylia live updates from Colorado Springs today right here. So far... rain. pic.twitter.com/XV6KSueVNM— Lucas Kenward (@lucaskenward) March 13, 2021
Yeah, some snow storm 😒 Talking about 8 to 12 inches. As of right now (almost 7pm), there’s like 1 inch of snow after snowing since 9am this morning, and it’s already stopped snowing.#Denver #Colorado #ColoradoSprings— A. A. Poetry (@ienenyon) March 14, 2021
"In a sense, we're used to it," Brad Carlsberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said, "If things don’t go exactly timing wise as we predict early on, we do tend to get that reaction, but we were always confident this system was going to hit. It just moved slower."
The weekend's storm ultimately made good on its promises, and by the end, some effected areas were measuring snow totals in feet, according to Colorado Climate Center.
"We weren't prepared for it to slow down like it did but we knew it was coming and that there was the potential for the dangerous conditions we saw as it progressed."
By Sunday, much of that criticism turned to praise as those early predictions came to fruition.
🛰 #starlink 12hr update. The Colorado storm/blizzard has passed, and coverage has been great! 🛰 pic.twitter.com/OvRPkakm0M— Matthew Baumann (@Matt_E_Baumann) March 15, 2021
To @BrianBledsoe and the weather team at @KKTV11News , From: the grateful folks of Southern Colorado: pic.twitter.com/Uo7xidur0d— Amy Torres (@puebloco719) March 15, 2021
"This Colorado winter storm is a dud!" pic.twitter.com/qfmViSne6M— Hoya Destroya (@K_McCall_WL) March 15, 2021
"A strong low pressure system that came across California, the Great Basin, and into Colorado caused this storm," Carlsberg explained, "It was bringing in moisture from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. That’s why there was so much snow. There were two moisture sources where generally there would only be one. Its not unusual but it doesn’t happen that often."
The delay in the storm was caused because the system was cut off from the upper flow pattern, or the movement of air in the mid to upper atmosphere, Carlsberg said.
"That system didn’t move because there wasn’t another system that could essentially push it along," he said.
Jon Porter, AccuWeather's chief meteorologist said he was pleased to see the storms outcome since his team had been tracking it since March 4.
"It was a tricky forecast but we felt it worked out well," Porter said.
"For us its important to be talking not just the forecast but the impact to people and business to make the best decisions."
The storm's delay caught some drivers off guard and plow crews found themselves rescuing people stuck in snow banks, said Jack Ladley who manages Colorado Springs city plowing operations.
But because the storm hit northern Colorado Springs harder than the southern end of town, more resources were able to be devoted to problem areas, Ladley said.
Another winter storm is expected to hit Colorado Tuesday, the agency in Pueblo reports.