Legislators this week advanced proposals that seek to offer property tax relief and provide an early TABOR refund, saying the measures would help residents at a time of soaring inflation and spiking energy prices.
They are among several bills tackled in the past two days, along with regulating facial recognition technology, expanding rights of mobile home residents, and helping individuals who were convicted of crimes when they were minors get a job.
The House unanimously approved SB 238, which provides homeowners $274 in average property tax refunds based on a home value of $500,000, with more for higher-valued properties. The property tax relief applies to 2023 and 2024. The Senate concurred with the House's version and adopted the final version, also on a unanimous vote. The measure now heads to Gov. Jared Polis.
“The legislation we passed today will prevent tax increases on many small businesses," Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, said in a statement. "It builds on our earlier work to lower property taxes for homeowners and businesses and will save the average homeowner $274 on their property taxes.”
Senate Bill 233, which won preliminary approval in the House Thursday, would send about $400 to each individual taxpayer in late summer or early fall. The bill awaits a final vote in the House late Friday, and if approved will head back to the Senate for their review of House amendments.
The Polis administration-backed legislation taps Taxpayer's Bill of Rights surpluses that were already scheduled to be paid out in 2023 and sends them to taxpayers this year. The administration also refuted claims that the refund – which residents will get just as political campaigns are ramping up for the November election – is an election-year ploy, insisting Coloradans need the relief now in the face of high housing, fuel and food costs.
In other action:
• The House passed SB 113, which seeks to regulate facial recognition technology, but not before heavily amending it. As drafted, the bill would establish several regulations for the use of facial recognition by government and law enforcement agencies, as well as prohibit the technology in schools until 2025. Under the House version, the bill would prohibit government agencies and schools from executing new contracts for facial recognition services but would continue existing contracts. For law enforcement, the bill would restrict using the technology to instances where they have warrants or court orders. The two chambers will have to duke out the differences in their versions of the bill in the coming days.
• The Senate passed legislation on Friday to expand the rights of mobile home residents, but only after sponsors said they were forced to make several changes weakening the measure. House Bill 1287 would have capped lot rent increases at mobile home parks to 3% annually or the local rate of inflation. It would have also expanded protections for mobile home residents when their parks are closed, requiring landlords to pay for the residents’ relocation costs or offer to purchase their mobile homes, and extending the time residents have to buy for-sale parks from 90 to 180 days. On Thursday, the Senate lowered the extension to 120 days and pushed the bill’s implementation from immediately upon Polis signing it to Oct. 1. Last month, the House removed the bill's cap on lot rent increases, which sponsors described as “the most important part of the bill.” The bill will now be sent back to the House to approve changes made by the Senate, and then to the governor for final consideration.
• Legislation to help those convicted of crimes when they were minors to get jobs is on its way to Polis after receiving final legislative approval. HB 1383 prohibits employers from asking applicants about criminal histories from when they were minors, including on applications or during interviews. The bill would also spend $1.1 million on expanding career training and technical education in juvenile detention centers. “It is a good bill to help kids put their past behind them and move into the future,” said bill sponsor Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs. “To expand opportunities, break down barriers and give juveniles a path to move forward.” The state Senate passed the bipartisan-sponsored bill in a 24-8 vote on Friday, following the House’s 43-22 approval last week. Polis will consider the bill in the coming days.
• Health care sharing ministries in Colorado would be required to report their operations to the state if new regulations passed by Democratic lawmakers on Thursday are signed into law. Health care sharing ministries have surged in popularity in recent years, with supporters describing them as cheaper alternatives to insurance and opponents calling them scams. If signed,HB 1269 would require health care sharing ministries and other non-insurance entities that cover medical costs to submit annual reports to the state, including how much money members pay versus how much in medical bills the entities cover. Senators voted 20-13 in support of the bill on Thursday, with all Democrats voting “yes” and all Republicans voting “no.” Last month, House lawmakers passed the bill in a 39-25 vote almost entirely along party lines. All House Republicans opposed the bill, along with Rep. Marc Snyder, D-Colorado Springs.