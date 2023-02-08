Proposed legislation that aims to stop metro district developers from buying and profiting from the public debt they approved as a district’s board members narrowly cleared a Colorado House committee on Tuesday.

It is the second time in as many years the Legislature is debating a measure to restrict the practice. Developers and others in the housing industry have strongly opposed the measure that failed last year.

This time, the House Transportation and Local Government Committee voted, 7-5, to pass House Bill 23-1090 after nearly four hours of testimony, much of it from developers. The vote came hours after the same panel voted to bring metro district governing boards under the authority of the Colorado Ethics Commission.

Colorado Springs has more than 100 metro districts largely in areas of new growth, such the northern and northeast portions of town, a map produced by the city shows.

Metro districts are the main tool for financing new roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure needed for new neighborhoods, and collectively had issued $660 million in debt across town last year for those projects. Carl Schueler, comprehensive planning manager on Wednesday said the Colorado Springs City Council has authorized several hundred million dollars more in debt that has not yet been issued because of the challenging bond market.

Metro district debt is paid back through property taxes and, as a result, some areas of town have much higher taxes than others.

The measure proposed in the Legislature could help protect homeowners in Colorado Springs and across the state, according to proponents. Opponents said it could prevent neighborhoods from getting built.

Bill proponents, including sponsor Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, pointed to what he described as an obvious conflict of interest of a developer borrowing from himself and relying on future metro district homeowners to pay back.

“This seeks to prevent the phenomenon of the same people wearing the hat as a metro district director to authorize its debt subsequently, not as a director but as an affiliate for the project, buys that debt and subsequently profits from it,” Weissman said. “It simply says that, as a director of the metro district board, you cannot buy a portion of the debt you’ve had a hand in issuing.”

Jim Gibson, a critic, said although he sees the inherent benefit in metro district construction, the conflict of interest in developer-owned bonds is too strong to ignore.

“There is something wrong with developers using a government entity to create a separate profit center,” Gibson said.

Several developers testified that the costs of their projects would be prohibitive to potential homeowners if they aren't allowed to purchase the financing tool.

“The point of this is, but not for these flexibilities, many projects would not get started,” said Keith Simon, executive vice president of Coventry Development Corp., who admitted his company did not make use of self-purchased bonds for its RidgeGate project in Lone Tree.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Developer JR Osborne testified that his work in Fort Lupton would not have happened without the use of developer bonds.

“These bonds don’t pay for a majority of the stuff,” Osborne said. “We need the district to make it viable and need to get paid back. What you’re proposing is overbearing and will drive small guys like me out.”

Flying Horse, on Colorado Springs' north side, was another project referred to during the hearing as relying on developer-purchased bonds.

A proponent of the measure, John Henderson with Coloradans for Metro District Reform, noted the developer of Flying Horse benefited from a higher interest rate than if the bonds were sold on the open market.

Last year, Colorado Springs capped the interest rates that bonds purchased by developers can earn at no more than 4% higher than the indexed rate for highly rated bonds.

The problem of developer-purchased financing begins when a metro district project is initiated. Developers are the only landowner and, as a result, the only individuals typically able to sit on a metro district’s board of directors.

That board of directors decides how much money will be needed to build the project’s infrastructure — water lines, sewers, sidewalks, streets — and approves that amount to be sold as municipal bonds, which are typically sold to the general public. Investors, such as pension funds, will buy the bonds.

When the bonds are sold, the developer also will purchase some of the debt — essentially lending money to themselves — to ensure they are repaid for the initial outlay of funds. Those bonds, however, are frequently at higher interest rates than the first bonds that are sold to the public.

Several developers said there is inherent risk in buying their own bonds, but critics said homeowners should have to bear that weight.

“If debt is so risky that banks, mutual funds and institutional investors are unwilling to purchase those bonds, then how is that not too risky for taxpayers to bear?” said Brian Matise, an attorney and expert on metro district operations.

Commercial builder Tim Leonard said developers are profiting from a loophole.

“This bill asks to stop the abuse of a developer from buying his own bonds,” Leonard said. “Bonds can still be sold to the public. This doesn’t stop a developer from financing his own project; this stops working to the complete detriment of the taxpayer.”

The bill moves to the full floor of the House and, if approved, heads to the Senate for additional hearings.