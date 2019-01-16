Democratic lawmakers say they plan to introduce legislation to require Colorado oil and gas regulators to make health and the environment their top priority, in response to Monday’s long-anticipated court ruling that says the state must give more weight to other factors.
Republicans and industry advocates cautioned against smothering one of the largest economic drivers in a state long considered a leader in safe energy production.
The Colorado Supreme Court’s unanimous decision said regulators are required to “foster the development of oil and gas resources” while enforcing property rights and protecting public health and the environment — but only after weighing the cost-effectiveness and technical feasibility of those protections.
Democrats controlling both chambers of the Legislature called the ruling an invitation to amend the law in order to accomplish what Xiuhtezcatl Martinez of Boulder and five other teenagers sought in 2013.
That’s when the young people, who later sued state regulators, asked the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to halt all oil and gas production until determining it could be done without impairing “Colorado’s atmosphere, water, wildlife and land resources,” and “does not adversely impact human health, and does not contribute to climate change.”
Regulators declined, leading to split decisions in lower courts and Monday’s ruling by the state Supreme Court.
“It is up to the Legislature to make sure we finally prioritize health and safety when it comes to oil and gas operations,” state Sen. Mike Foote, D-Lafayette, told Colorado Politics after the high court’s ruling. “We need to put health and safety over corporate profits.”
Foote said Democratic lawmakers are ready to enact sweeping updates to the law that governs the commission’s mission, including proposals blocked in recent years when the GOP controlled the state Senate.
“The Martinez language is a good start,” Foote said, referring to the rule initially proposed by Martinez and her fellow plaintiffs. “But you can do much more. There’s plenty of room for improvement.”