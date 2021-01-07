Georgia voters ratified the Democratic Party’s embrace of socialism Tuesday by electing two of the farthest-left American politicians to receive the nomination of a mainstream party. When this happens in a traditionally red state in the deep South, consider socialism a mainstream movement. We hope Colorado’s Democrats will put a stop to it.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of Georgia’s new senators elect, has never hidden his left-wing views. From the pulpit and elsewhere, Warnock has routinely disparaged the police as gangsters, bullies and thugs. He is “sick and tired” of critics of socialized medicine. Good Christians, he says, should not disparage socialism.
In his book “The Divided Mind of the Black Church,” Warnock blasts “white capitalist forces” and justifies Marxism. He says no one can “serve God and the military.”
Like Warnock, Sen.-elect Jon Ossoff has refused to sign a pledge opposing the “defund the police” movement. Warnock and Ossoff support the fundamentals of the Green New Deal and want to impose socialized medicine. They want more suffocating taxes and regulations on individuals, households and the business community.
Each man will jeopardize investments into our national defense. Expect them to push for packing the court.
Democrats in January will take control of the White House, the House and the Senate. Though relatively moderate throughout his career, a seemingly tired and rudderless President Joe Biden is not likely to lead his party toward the center. With his capitulation, they will forgive student loans, establish “free” health care, soak the rich and businesses with taxes, and spend billions trying to command-control the climate. They will openly pursue a socialist makeover of our economy.
Though they will hold all cards, Democrats should not perceive a popular mandate. President Donald Trump received at least 74 million votes and won 83% of counties. Understanding this, commonsense Democrats of Colorado’s congressional delegation can make a big mark.
Colorado’s most liberal members of Congress have never ventured so far left as to share the revolutionary visions of Warnock, Ossoff, and “The Squad” of House activists so far left they make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer seem like centrists.
Colorado Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet John Hickenlooper each have their share of bad ideas. Yet, neither is a doctrinaire ideologue looking to fundamentally change the country by abandoning capitalism.
Hickenlooper, a successful small-business entrepreneur, wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal during his 2019 presidential bid that explained he planned to save capitalism. He called it the “only economic system that can support a strong middle class.”
A gathering of California Democrats jeered him in June 2019 when he denounced “socialism” and said it was not an agenda that would defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.
The Gazette’s editorial board has a long and mostly friendly relationship with Hickenlooper, extending from his time as Denver mayor, through eight years as governor, and into his run for the White House and the Senate. Though we’ve had bitter divisions over issues, Hickenlooper understands the benevolence and inherent goodness of this country.
We can say the same for Sen. Bennet. He supports educational freedom (aka “school choice”), which union-loyal socialists despise. Bennet has been reliably moderate on health care, never proposing to eliminate the private insurance plans valued by millions of working Americans.
Bennet warns of China’s perfection of the “surveillance state.” A former editor of the Yale Law Review, Bennet typically has an appreciation for traditional law and order that steers from progressive perversions of justice.
Most observers consider Colorado among the newest of reliably Democratic states, which is true if one looks at the results of candidates elected in recent years. Democrats control every state office, the Legislature and even the Colorado Board of Regents.
Yet, voters consistently support fiscally conservative ballot measures — they consistently defend the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights — and conventional energy production. They trounced a socialized medicine health care ballot measure by nearly 80% of the vote. Colorado embraces business and capitalism, because Coloradans are smart.
Colorado’s two Democratic senators and four Democratic representatives have a duty to their state that outweighs loyalty to their party. Yes, they should govern as Democrats. They should not support far-left efforts to impose socialism, destroy capitalism, and otherwise change the world’s beacon of liberty.
Colorado’s Democrats should defend their party’s legacy of standing for freedom and liberty, opposing the fashionable appeal of socialism — a system that has failed individuals and nations through time.
The Gazette Editorial Board