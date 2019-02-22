With Democrats in the majority in the state House and Senate, supporters of a “red flag” bill believe Colorado will join more than a dozen states this year in allowing the seizure of guns from people deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.
The Extreme Risk Protection Orders — this year’s red flag bill’s official title — had its first hearing Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee, which was still hearing testimony at press time. The bill is expected to pass the Democratic-controlled committee, although it was likely to be amended to address some concerns raised by opponents, according to the sponsors, House Majority Leader Alec Garnett of Denver and Democratic Rep. Tom Sullivan of Centennial.
The bill eventually would be renamed for Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish, III, who was killed in an ambush on New Year’s Eve 2017 by a veteran known to suffer from PTSD. Thursday would have been Parrish’s 31st birthday.
Under House Bill 1177, a family member, household member or law enforcement, can petition the court for a temporary extreme risk protection order if they can show that a person poses a significant risk to themselves or others by having a firearm. A second hearing would be held within 14 days at which time law enforcement officials or the family would be required to show by “clear and convincing evidence” that the person is still a danger. The weapons could be held for up to 364 days while that person seeks treatment.
Once the temporary order is issued, the person must surrender all weapons to law enforcement or a federally licensed firearms dealer. To get those weapons back, the person must prove they are no longer a danger, using a “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard.
In a letter sent to the committee urging it to pass the bill, Colorado Attorney General, Phil Weiser, a Democrat, said it would save lives.
“According to one study that evaluated ERPOs in other states, researchers estimated that one life was saved for every 10 to 20 ERPOs issued by the court,” Weiser wrote. “For this reason above all others, I strongly support HB19-1177.”
While Weiser said the bill is constitutional and does not violate the Second Amendment, opponents argued the opposite.
Opponents say the legislation infringes on Second Amendment rights and could deter people from seeking care for mental health issues. Republican lawmakers raised concerns that people would file frivolous petitions, although several district attorneys pointed out that would be perjury for which they could be prosecuted.
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, whose department included Parrish, told the committee the bill makes it easier for police agencies to intervene to help those in crisis.
Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said the measure will make communities — and officers — safer. Pelle’s son is also a deputy in Douglas County and was shot in the same incident as Parrish. He has since recovered.
Witnesses who own guns also testified in favor of the bill. Mary Parker, who works with abused children, told the committee that while she appreciates efforts by Republicans to protect her gun rights, some of the bill’s opponents value their guns more than they value life.
There were plenty on hand to testify against the red flag bill in the hearing that stretched well into Thursday night.
They included Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, who said lawmakers should focus on mental health care instead of trying to “overreach” by seizing guns. Reams said he spoke on behalf of the sheriffs in El Paso, Larimer, Mesa and Teller counties.
Witnesses on both sides of the argument, however, pointed out that the bill does not address the underlying issue of Colorado’s lack of access to mental health treatment. One witness, whose son has attempted suicide several times, including with a gun, pointed out that the state’s two mental hospitals reserve their few available beds for people who are there under criminal charges.
“This bill will help keep our loved ones alive, waiting for the day when you figure out how to address the lack of mental health treatment,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.