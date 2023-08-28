Across the country, there’s an awareness that copious amounts of money from government and private funders are being poured into improving mental health, and yet, overall, people don’t seem to be getting better, notes Margaret Sabin, the former head of two major hospital systems in Colorado Springs.

Deaths by suicide are at an all-time high. Rates of anxiety and depression have climbed in the post-pandemic era. And use of prescription medications for mental health issues increased from 15.8% of people in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to 24% in 2021, according to insurance analyst QuoteWizard.

The reason, says Sabin, past president and now a strategic adviser to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs, is obvious.

If people know a flood is coming and stand downstream and try to scoop away the gushing water, it’s unlikely they’ll succeed. But if people know a flood is coming and work to mitigate the deluge beforehand, there’s a greater chance of warding off dangerous repercussions.

The same is true for mental health, Sabin said.

And as classes for Colorado College students started Monday, there’s hope that a new, first-in-the-nation program will help them better cope with their educational and personal challenges, fortify their mental health and avert crises such as suicide attempts.

The private liberal arts college near downtown Colorado Springs is the first institution of higher education to be part of a resilience initiative of Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“Most places are tackling the flood downstream,” Sabin said. “You can’t ignore the flood downstream, but to have the foresight and vision to support a program that goes so far upstream is innovative and unique.”

The local campus of Children’s Hospital Colorado started a universal, school-based mental health coaching intervention, Building Resilience for Healthy Kids, in 2020.

Under the experimental program, sixth graders in a few school districts attended six weekly sessions with a health coach discussing goal setting and other resilience strategies.

The program became permanent and has grown to be used in 37 middle schools in the region.

After two on-campus suicides at Colorado College occurred during last school year and another death of a student happened off campus, students clamored for more mental health support.

Children's Hospital Colorado developed The Building Resilience for Healthy Adolescents, starting last spring with surveying about 300 of the campus’ 400 student athletes across 17 sports.

Surveys among collegiate athletes at other institutions have been flawed because they did not garner enough participation to produce representative results, Sabin said.

The high buy-in of 76% participation from Colorado College’s student athletes — with the men’s soccer captain urging his peers to fill out the survey, for example — yielded findings that were “extremely representative,” she said.

Students expressed high hopes for building resilience, the ability to withstand or recover from life’s difficulties, and a strong desire to create belongingness, feeling accepted or important in a group, said Leslie Irvine, vice president and director of athletics at Colorado College.

Results “pointed in many ways to how when people build community, it can really help them be resilient,” she said.

Data also showed the need for enough sleep and good nutrition, which Irvine said will lead to increased nutrition counseling for students and encouraging coaches to adjust practice schedules to ensure adequate sleep.

Training in peer coaching will begin this academic year among student athletes as well, Sabin said.

Peer coaches will be available to talk with their classmates confidentially about how they are feeling and what’s going on in their lives, she said.

“If you know someone who’s becoming more withdrawn, instead of a ‘Bummer, your life must suck’ response, it will be ‘I noticed you seem to be having a rough week. Can we talk about it? What can I do?’” Sabin said.

“It’s creating permission for students to talk about their feelings in a safe, protected environment, where the college has said it’s OK, it’s going to be confidential and private.”

When a person seems to be in trouble, other actions, including intervention, are taken, she said.

“It may not decrease anxiety, they have games every weekend, practice three hours a day, are on the Block Plan (in which students take one intensive class for a month and a different class the next month),” Sabin said.

But what building resilience does is increase self-efficacy, the knowledge that a person can do something.

“It’s the belief in yourself to do things, and a core of resilience,” Sabin said. “It’s parallel to hopefulness.”

Self-efficacy reduces the likelihood of anxiety worsening to hopelessness and depression, she said.

The suicide deaths of two students on campus were disturbing and caused isolation and worry, said this year’s student body president, Vincente Blas-Taijeron.

He hopes the resilience program that initially has focused on student athletes can become “a launching board for new programs.”

Blas-Taijeron, a native of Guam who identifies as queer, also would like to see the intersectionality of mental health, racism and sexism addressed and is focusing on welcoming all students and letting them know about available mental health resources.

“We want all students to know they are cared for on campus, he said. “We want to create a healthier student environment and get students engaged.”

Irvine wants to roll out the resilience program to the entire student body of more than 2,000 students.

Beyond that, she has visions of it becoming a nationwide prototype.

“We want to get our finger on what’s effective and what isn’t,” she said. “Colorado Springs has such a spirit of collaboration and partnership that some of the benefits is a world-known hospital collaborating with a world-known higher-education institution, and we believe this could be a model for other higher-education institutions.”