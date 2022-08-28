L. Song Richardson’s tenure as President of Colorado College got off to a rough start.

While driving to Colorado Springs from southern California with her husband and their two cats — one of which was ill — her car broke down outside of Flagstaff. Arizona. Stranded hundreds of miles from Colorado Springs and unable to meet the movers who would be arriving the next day, she called the college and explained her situation.

“They said, ‘Don’t worry. We’ve got this’,” said Richardson, who assumed leadership of the college on July 1 of last year and will be inaugurated Monday. “I thought, ‘This is an impossible situation. There’s no way they’ve ‘got this.’”

When Richardson and her husband finally arrived at their new home, they were shocked at what they found.

Staff members had met the movers, unpacked everything, stowed their belongings, left behind a meal in the refrigerator, and even made the bed.

“It taught me, once again, why this was the right place, because this community came together in a way that I have never experienced in my life — to help.”

Just as she believes Colorado College is the right place for her, Richardson thinks her varied career — which includes work as a public defender, a partnership at a criminal defense law firm, a stint with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and a deanship at the University of California, Irvine School of Law — makes her a good fit for the school.

The fact that Richardson is the first woman of color to lead CC is not lost on her, but it’s not something she dwells on every day, she said.

“I rarely think about it. It’s just who I am,” said Richardson, who is Black and Korean.

Still, she understands what her position can mean to students who might have grown up thinking their success is tied to their ethnicity or gender.

“The big importance of it, to me, is our students. I went through college not seeing many people who looked like me — as either professors or in any position of leadership. So I think it can be helpful to our students of color in that way.”

Richardson, whose father was an Army officer, grew up on various bases — including Fort Carson — surrounded by people of various ethnicities. It wasn’t until she left home for college that she became hyper-aware of her race.

“That was the first time my identity became salient to me,” she said. “I’d never thought about those things before. When I went to college, everything was about my race, and how different I was.”

Richardson's experiences informed her research as a law professor and led her to eventually become an expert on implicit racial and gender bias. She said she wants Colorado College to be a national leader in equity, inclusion and educational access.

One example of implicit, and sometimes unconscious, racial bias is the admission of “legacy students” to colleges and universities, Richardson said.

Legacy policies — extra consideration for applicants whose parents, or other relatives, are alumni — were originally established to limit the number of non-white students at certain colleges. The practice is losing favor, but it still exists in many schools around the country, Richardson said.

“A family that donates a large amount of money to a university has the expectation that their daughter or son is going to be admitted there. It’s changing now, but the majority of people who have that kind of money — in this country — are white,” Richardson said. “That’s a subtle example of how our systems work in ways that are inequitable.”

Race is a delicate, uncomfortable topic to talk about, but Richardson said respectful discussion and debate about sensitive topics is one of the keys to a healthy democracy. She wants Colorado College to be a place where people are comfortable having tough conversations.

“Let’s come together as a community and talk about these things,” she said. “I want us to be able to sit in a room, roll up their sleeves, and disagree without canceling or vilifying each other.”

Richardson said some of those conversations have already begun.

Last year, the college launched Project 2024, a series of discussions between faculty, staff, students and alumni that are centered around the challenges facing higher education in general and Colorado College in particular. Topics have included: changing demographics, access to higher education, digital knowledge and the relevance of higher education.

Richardson wants Colorado College to be known throughout the country as a model of creativity, a hub of debate and a cauldron of ideas. It’s a lofty ambition for a small, liberal-arts college, but she is confident CC’s students and staff are more than equal to the challenge.

“I know we have the people to make this happen,” she said.

She points to the fact that Colorado College is only the 8th institution in the U.S. to achieve carbon neutrality — meaning net-zero carbon emissions — as one example of the college’s commitment to innovation. Another example, she said, is CC’s “Block Plan,” an intensive instructional model that compresses the equivalent of a semester’s worth of material into 3 ½-week “blocks.”

“We don’t do things the way other schools do,” she said. “And we’re proud of that.”

Richardson also hopes to build and nurture the college’s sometimes-fractious relationship with the broader Colorado Springs community. Toward that end, she has already had conversations with educational, civic and philanthropic organizations in the area and looks forward to having more, she said.

“I want Colorado Springs students, whether they attend CC or not, to think of this as their place,” she said. “I want the broader community to think of this as their college.”