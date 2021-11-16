In the week following Halloween, Colorado College detected 88 COVID-19 cases among mostly vaccinated students, however the school says the outbreak is already under control thanks to its quarantine policies.

Colorado College, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Community College all say they are controlling the spread of the virus well in classroom settings and most of the spread connected with their campuses is happening in social settings. All have instituted mask mandates and they all have also seen a similar number of cases since the beginning of the semester.

Colorado College and the UCCS both have vaccination mandates along with many other colleges in the state that adopted them to slow the spread of the virus. It's a measure that Colorado College considers a success because none of the students with the virus have needed hospital care, said Leslie Weddell, a spokeswoman for the school.

Pikes Peak Community College will start enforcing a vaccine mandate next semester that will require students and staff to either get shots or get tested weekly, school spokesman Warren Epstein said. The school currently asks its students to stay off campus if they have experienced symptoms, he said.

Most community college students are spending most of their time off campus and that's contributing to the spread, he said.

The virus is widespread in El Paso County with about 2,600 cases detected in the last week and a positivity rate of 12%. The percentage indicates how many people on average are testing positive and such a high rate means that cases are likely getting missed in the community.

However all the institutions have taken slowing the spread of disease seriously.

Colorado College first detected its post-Halloween spike on Nov. 4 and then tested all students so that those with the virus could be isolated and have already brought their average number of tests down to pre-spike levels, Weddell said.

"It is important to do our part, isolating students who receive positive test results, in order to mitigate risk to others and to not contribute to the already high number of people needing hospitalization in the community," she said.

The college has seen a total of 177 cases since the beginning of the school year and they have achieved a vaccination rate of 90% or higher among students, staff and faculty, according to the school's website. The school's student body is about 2,200.

In response to a question about whether Halloween was responsible for the surge Weddell said that spikes tend to follow holidays when people are gathered in private homes with poor ventilation.

Pikes Peak Community College, a school without a vaccination mandate, has had 152 cases among students and 22 among staff members and faculty, Epstein said. Although some cases may have been missed. The schools student body is about 18,000.

Epstein said he estimates the school's vaccination rate is about 70% and they have been encouraging students and employees to get vaccinated by offering $100 gift cards.

The school has seen some pushback to its new vaccination or testing mandate, but expects its enrollment next semester will be on par with current enrollment and its intended to help ensure the spread of COVID-19 doesn't start on campus, he said. He was not aware of any resignations as a result of the new vaccine rules.

At UCCS, 202 people have tested positive since the beginning of the semester, the schools' website said. The school has a student body of about 12,000 and about 80% of them are vaccinated, according to the school.

Contact tracing at the UCCS has shown the virus is spread by family members, at work and at social gatherings, said Chris Valentine, UCCS spokesman.

Colorado College has found a similar trend with cases getting transmitted during indoor unmasked social gatherings where multiple households mix, restaurants, Weddell said.