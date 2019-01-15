It looks as if the other shoe is about to drop for Colorado’s business community as Democrats have taken over the Legislature since their victories Nov. 6.
Some quarters of commerce and industry are uneasy about what might come next — especially the state’s oil and gas industry, despite its success defeating a proposal on the November ballot that industry supporters say could have shut down drilling statewide.
For the first time in four years, Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature and the Governor’s Office. The former Republican-led Senate stymied efforts to impose new mandates on business on behalf of employees. Ditto attempts to crack down on fracking and oil and gas exploration.
Now business has lost that Republican buffer. Business leaders won’t publicly acknowledge a case of the jitters, however.
The Colorado Business Roundtable is approaching the legislative session “with a sense of optimism, renewed purpose and a strong desire to work collaboratively” with Gov. Jared Polis and new legislative leadership, said President Jeff Wasden.
The Colorado Petroleum Council is “optimistic that reasonable legislative proposals can work in concert with Colorado’s thriving natural gas and oil industry,” said Executive Director Tracee Bentley.
If anything, such business groups might be counting on Polis’ free-market instincts as an internet entrepreneur and self-made multimillionaire to head off any legislation that’s unfriendly to business.
“Gov. Polis is a businessman and understands many of the issues facing Colorado businesses,” Wasden said. “We have had the opportunity to work with then-Congressman Polis on issues such as immigration and trade. We have a great working relationship and found the governor listened to our concerns and suggestions.
“Gov. Polis has a ‘be bold’ mentality, and one common theme we have heard from our board is the innate desire to swing for the fences and have a significant impact. We have a great opportunity to take decisive action on key issues such as early childhood education, attainable housing, transportation and workforce.”
Polis’ pragmatism was arguably on display last fall when, as a gubernatorial candidate, he declined to embrace ballot proposals to raise taxes for education and to curtail drilling. The subtext for business leaders now may be that the governor will use his clout as party standard bearer, and if needed, his veto pen to head off aggressive new mandates on business.
A number of such mandates likely will be introduced this year — if last year’s session is any guide. In 2018, measures posed by Democrats, who held the majority in the House, were shot down by Senate Republicans in response to complaints from major business policy and advocacy groups.
One proposal was for family and medical paid leave insurance for employees, funded by an employee-paid premium and administered by employers. Another would have mandated employee leave for voting, and a couple of bills aimed to rein in employers in arbitration with employees. It’s worth noting, however, that a number of bills opposed by business also were stopped in the Democratic-controlled House in 2018.
The family leave bill will be back. Polis mentioned it in his State of the State Speech last week
Nothing in that speech “gave small-business owners any immediate alarm, except for purposely leaving out the cost of his expanded paid leave proposal,” said Tony Gagliardi, longtime Colorado director for the National Federation of Independent Business. “He’d be amazed at how many small-business owners already provide paid leave.”
Wasden said, “We are very encouraged on issues such as family and medical leave that the bill sponsors have a true desire to get input from business leaders.”
“The governor’s health-care agenda is admirable,” Gagliardi said, “and we look forward to working with him to address the costs of providing health care. The question surrounding his plan is: How do we pay for such ambition? In the main, however, his speech hit on all the points meaningful for his supporters without unduly worrying others, which is to his credit.”
Meanwhile, Colorado’s oil and gas industry — comprising $30 billion-plus of the state’s economy — is bracing for more efforts to restrict drilling.
The industry says the public has spoken loud and clear, defeating last fall’s Proposition 112 by a 13-point margin. The citizens initiative would have significantly increased mandatory drilling setbacks from houses, schools and other properties.
The measure’s supporters say it failed only because the industry spent millions of dollars in negative advertising to assure its defeat.
Bentley was cautious and measured at the prospect of more legislation.
“Our goal must be to balance record consumer demand, environmental protection and affordability for every Colorado family,” she said. “We will evaluate any proposal with an eye to balancing environmental progress with a need for affordable, reliable energy for working families.”
At the end of the day, business advocates say they have to keep moving forward regardless of which party is in charge at the Capitol.
“Every new legislative session, irrespective of its political makeup, comes with its own set of challenges and opportunities,” said Mike Kopp, a Republican former state Senate minority leader who now is president and CEO of Colorado Concern business group. “We see a very capable set of new leaders who have demonstrated great bipartisan successes in the past. The focus of our energy will be to work in this space, particularly as it relates to what may be the state’s greatest public policy challenge: Creating solutions that can solve our traffic congestion difficulties.”
Or, as Gagliardi put it: “As always, NFIB is open to working with any group in efforts to allow for good, well-thought-out legislation. Issues such as health care and a good business climate are non-partisan issues as far as NFIB is concerned.”