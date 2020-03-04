The Colorado Springs Airport said Wednesday that it plans to add extra hand sanitizing dispensers, increase cleaning and maintain a three-month supply of hygiene products to combat any potential spread of the coronavirus.
The changes come after 11 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 — the virus's official name. Pikes Peak officials have said residents remain at low risk for contracting the disease that has sickened more than 80,000 people worldwide and caused nearly 3,000 deaths since it broke out in China.
Still, the Colorado Springs Airport will be adding "strategically installed" hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the airport, a news release said Wednesday.
Airport custodial staff will also increase cleaning, the statement said. Health officials have warned that the virus can be spread through touching tainted surfaces and then touching one's eyes, mouth or possibly eyes.
The Airport statement said staff will continue to "educate our passengers and employees on the importance of thoroughly washing their hands with soap regularly for at least 20 seconds, utilize our hand sanitizer dispensers, cough and sneeze into their elbow, and limit physical touch such as hugging or shaking hands."
The coronavirus can spread through person to person contact within 6 feet of someone with a confirmed infection, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.
Fear and uncertainty about the virus have left some local grocery chains and pharmacies reporting a shortage of or limitations on sanitation and cold-fighting supplies.
Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared with the same period a year ago, according to the Nielsen market research firm.
"In light of the local shortage, we have worked with our vendors to maintain a three-month supply of cleaning and hygiene supplies on-hand, and have a system in place that will prevent the airport from being impacted by the current shortages that the public may be experiencing locally," the Colorado Springs Airport statement said.
The Denver International Airport said it will attack the spread of coronavirus with the same approach.
With no confirmed cases of the virus in Colorado, Denver International is not one of the 20 airports being screened by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the virus. Still, the airport plans “proactive” steps to prevent people from getting sick.
“We are actively monitoring and assessing the potential impacts of the coronavirus and working closely with our local and federal partners and our airlines to reduce the risk to our passengers,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a statement. “While we are providing hygiene assistance for our passengers, we strongly urge everyone to follow guidance ... including normal best practices to prevent the spread of germs.”