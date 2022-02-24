After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the halt of an annual tally of unsheltered homeless people in El Paso County last year and the omicron wave postponed the headcount again last month, about 80 volunteers took to the streets Tuesday to begin conducting the Point in Time survey, a determinant for federal funding.
In frigid temperatures, volunteers clasped clipboards and ventured into encampments, scoured the creek beds, peered under bridges, knocked on car windows, searched abandoned buildings, talked to people at bus stops and visited libraries, food pantries, soup kitchens and emergency shelters.
“Where did you sleep last night?” is the main question surveyors ask, said Evan Caster, manager of homeless initiatives for Community Health Partnership. It's the administering agency for Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, a network of organizations that work on ending homelessness.
The process is important because it marks the only time all unsheltered people are surveyed during one night in the year, he said. It’s also necessary for homeless service providers to qualify for federal grants for their work.
Because of Monday night’s below-zero temperatures in some areas of the Pikes Peak region, Caster said many people slept at the city’s two main emergency homeless shelters, and two smaller shelters for teens and young adults, and families.
For example, Springs Rescue Mission, the largest shelter, had 402 overnighters, which was 11 women over normal capacity for women, but with 59 empty beds for men, according to data.
Even with more than 700 emergency beds available for the homeless just in Colorado Springs, “We’re still seeing plenty of unsheltered folks,” Caster said.
“A few people saved up enough money to sleep in a motel for the night,” he said, “but we’re still talking to a lot of people who reported sleeping out in a tent, in a sleeping bag, in cars and other places not meant for human habitation.”
Three homeless people are presumed to have frozen to death already this year, according to the El Paso County Coroner's office.
As of Tuesday, 11 people have died while being homeless this year, three of whom likely passed from exposure to cold temperatures, said Dr. Leon Kelly, county coroner and medical director.
This year’s Point in Time volunteer force is about half its normal size, Caster said, but still is covering all parts of the county — Manitou Springs, Fountain, Security, Widefield, Calhan and the eastern plains, and Monument.
Underscoring the types of situations homeless people encounter daily, some surveyors said they were harassed Tuesday while they gathered information from those on the streets and distributed hand warmers, gloves and other supplies.
Volunteer Jerima King stopped to rest outside a convenience store on South Nevada Avenue, was mistaken for a homeless person and threatened to have the police called on her by a security guard.
She had just come from surveying people at Acacia Park, where a homeless man said he had been harassed into leaving the bus station.
"Anybody could be in this situation at any time, and we shouldn't be treating people any less," King said.
Shanna Persin, who was canvassing with King, said the pair had met people with mental health issues, lacking identification or who recently were released from jail and are having difficulties securing housing.
"We need to find more compassion and recognize these are our neighbors," Persin said.
While people are asked their names, ages, length of homelessness, whether they served in the military, physical and mental conditions including substance use and domestic violence incidents, any personal, identifying information surveyors collect is not released, Caster said.
“It’s to help us understand the makeup,” he said, “and to make sure we’re not counting them twice.”
New this year, organizers are mapping encampment locations to give officials a clearer picture of where unsheltered homeless people are living, Caster said. Camping is banned in parks and along waterways such as creeks, with cleanups of illegal sites occurring daily.
Organizers decided to postpone this year’s survey after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Jan. 10 that continuums of care could request to move their tabulation from January to February because of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
El Paso County had 358 unsheltered homeless residents living outside and in other temporary quarters in 2020, the last time that category was counted.
People who slept the previous night in a bed at an emergency shelter or a transitional housing program fall into the “sheltered” category.
Organizers did count the sheltered population last year, recording 1,156 homeless people in provided beds on Jan. 24, 2021. That was a decrease from the 2020 total of 1,339, which organizers attributed to the community's increase in the number of emergency beds and assistance programs.
This year's numbers won't be released for several months, Caster said.
“The Continuum of Care is committed in our strategic plan to reduce our unsheltered population and make sure people are staying safely in emergency shelters and working on paths out of emergency shelters,” he said.