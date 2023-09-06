It was never really about the beans, but that’s where it began — with Ryan Wanner, and a passion for craft and community that extended far beyond any kind of business model.

For 15 years, R & R Coffee Cafe in Black Forest was the hub and gathering spot for those living in the tapestry of suburban ranches, historic cabins and, more recently, encroaching exurbs of northeast Colorado Springs.

It’s how residents woke up, where they met to celebrate, to mourn, and, many days, just to be.

In a drive-thru blur of a world, R & R was a throwback to a slower, more deliberate and personal time, said Black Forest resident Patricia Hunnybun.

“There was an aura about walking into that location. The smells, the smiles, the people and just the decor. It felt like home,” Hunnybun said.

That era came to an end Sunday afternoon, when Wanner closed his cafe’s doors on Black Forest Road for the final time. He said he was forced to find a new location after being unable to negotiate a long-term lease with the building’s owner, Bright Forest LLC, which acquired the $1.5 million property in 2021, according to El Paso County property records.

“Mostly what it comes down to is we’ve been month-to-month since this owner purchased the property,” said Wanner, who said he found himself at a crossroads when planned upgrades to “stabilize revenue streams” — including seeking a liquor license and fixing up the patio area — meant investing in property he knew he could be asked to vacate at any time.

“I’m not comfortable doing that when I don’t know if I’m going to be here in a month,” he said.

In a phone conversation with The Gazette, Josh Young, who owns Bright Forest, wouldn’t go into details about why negotiations between landlord and tenant hit an impasse. He did say he was sorry to see R & R go.

“The restaurant means a lot to us, and we absolutely didn’t want to lose Ryan,” Young said. “It’s very unfortunate what happened and I wish it could have gone another way.”

Black Forest had had coffee spots before, but the definition of what it meant to serve the community fundamentally changed when R & R came to town in 2008.

A graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High, Wanner had been pursuing a degree in computer science when a side project, helping a friend open a coffee shop in the Greeley area, reminded him of an old dream. He’d gotten his introduction to the culinary world as a teenager, washing dishes at Estela’s Mexican Restaurant on South 8th Street. After college and a briefish career working in his field of study, he returned to his true calling.

Wanner opened R & R in 2008 in a former coffee shop across the street from its current location, aspirationally naming it for the vibe he hoped the space would elicit and eventually come to represent.

“Rest and relaxation. It isn’t designed to be that whole ‘Get your money out of your pocket, now get out of my store kind of place,’” Wanner said.

“It’s designed where you come in and you relax and you forget about everything that’s going on in the outside world for as long as you want.”

By 2012, his popular bakery, breakfast and lunch spot was “pushing on the walls,” so he signed a lease for 11424 Black Forest Road, then a hodgepodge of buildings dating from the late 1950s, cobbled together into the offices and public-facing front of a former lumber yard.

Renovating the space for R & R meant adding a commercial kitchen and bringing things up to code inside and out.

“The little lounge, den area used to be three one-room cabins that were pushed together and put under a single roof,” Wanner said. “Regional didn’t appreciate that very much, so we had to do some pretty significant work in there.”

After “quite a bit” of investment, and in record time, the new location was up and running in February 2013.

Four months later, the Black Forest fire swept through, burning more than 14,000 acres and 511 homes, and killing two residents.

R & R was just outside the evacuation zone, and is where many residents met to connect with resources and aid, and start next chapters when the time came to begin rebuilding their lives.

One of Wanner’s “proudest moments,” he said, came about a month after the fire, when he emerged from the cafe’s coffee roasting backroom to find every table occupied.

“There are architectural plans spread out everywhere and everybody is talking about what’s next, and how to rebuild, and what do we do next, and where are we going, and how do we keep this community going,” Wanner said. “I realized that basically we were rehatching the Black Forest community from my dining room.”

Wanner’s announcement on social media last week that R & R was going away triggered a wave of mourning — and, in some places, outrage — throughout “old school” Black Forest.

Longtime resident and patron Kelly Marchbank said losing the cafe isn’t only about having to say farewell to a business that knows how she likes her coffee.

It’s more like losing a member of the family.

When Marchbank’s 18-year-old son died in a motocross accident six years ago, Wanner helped coordinate a fundraiser to support the family. He then showed up at the funeral with coffee and danishes and marshaled a team of local bakers to feed a memorial crowd of about 1,000 people, Marchbank said.

“After that … he fed my family and took care of us for months,” she said. “And I am just one story out of hundreds, where he has done this for people … people, groups, nonprofits and causes. He’s been a lifeline to so many.”

Marchbank said she’s worried about the hole Wanner’s exodus will leave in the community.

Socially, now that a vital business, and business owner many consider a “steward of the community,” is leaving:

“To lose this? We’re all in mourning. A lot of us regulars are, like, what do we do now?” said Marchbank, who also anticipates broader local economic fallout.

Wanner “uses local meats and local eggs, so many local ingredients, so this is going to affect all the little parts of the community,” she said.

Marchbank and Hunnybun said the community is worried about the future of the building on Black Forest Road — property at the physical and emotional crossroads of the neighborhood, and of a changing modern landscape.

“So maybe to one side it’s really no big deal, just another place where they went to grab coffee, but for those of us who’ve been here a while and have a history here, it’s important,” Hunnybun said. “I say, we’re losing the breath, and the heart, of the forest.”

Young said Bright Forest has no plans to fundamentally alter the footprint, or local essence, of the property.

“We’ve seen a lot of the stuff being said, and it breaks our heart a little bit,” said Young, who has lived in the Springs since 2015 and said he was a fan of R & R for years before buying the property.

Rumors that the site will soon host a corporate location are way off base, he said.

“We saw some of the comments (on social media), that we were going to put a Starbucks in. We’re not interested in that,” Young said. “We’re planning to very much keep it a locally owned, locally managed, community-centric cafe for everyone there.”

While nothing is yet in stone, Young said Bright Forest is in talks with a potential tenant who plans to carry on the restaurant legacy.

As for the future of R & R Coffee Cafe, Wanner said Wednesday that he’s pursuing a “very promising” lead on a new location.

Whether that location is in, or near, Black Forest?

Wanner said he’ll share that information as soon as he can.

“R & R will live on, just not sure exactly where quite yet,” he said.