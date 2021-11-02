SALIDA • She’s a cyclist with somewhere to be, but this ride isn’t about speed.

Katy Blanton takes her time from start to finish, from making the coffee to loading it on her bike to waving back to people who say “hey” along the way. When she arrives at her destination at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, she doesn’t just drop off and leave. Blanton parks her bike, then sits and talks while her friends get ready to open the bar.

It’s not the same pedal-to-the-metal pace you might find at coffee shops during the morning rush.

That’s because hers is not the typical coffee shop.

Blanton, 32, started Coffee by Topo in August to bring high-quality coffee to this small town. For the longtime coffee enthusiast and avid mountain biker, the mobile business was a no-brainer.

“I wanted to bring two things I love a lot in the world — coffee and bikes — together,” she said. “And I really wanted to get more involved in the community and serve coffee where there wasn’t any.”

She takes coffee orders via Instagram to then deliver to friends, business owners, teachers and others within a 3-mile radius. Blanton, who has a couple other jobs in town, delivers coffee one or two days per week and sells at the local farmers market.

On delivery days, she gets to cruise around the charming downtown Salida, which has been her home for about five years. Despite the occasional coffee spill, she’s happy to give people a pick-me-up.

She often brings an order of 15 coffees to the hospital. And to someone else who can’t leave their post, Beck Ceron, the sole distiller at Wood’s.

“I have to be here pretty much all day,” Ceron said. “So when I heard she was going to bring me coffee on a bike, I was like, ‘That’s so nice.’”

He was surprised by how quickly Coffee by Topo took off. Within a week of launching, Blanton seemed to have a steady list of customers.

“A coffee shop is a coffee shop,” Ceron said. “But what she’s doing is totally unique.”

Blanton follows a pack of other coffee bike businesses, who are seeking sustainable models that are good for the environment and that bring smiles to people’s faces.

There’s Peace Coffee in Minneapolis that employs bike couriers who deliver 50% of the company’s orders. One bike courier might deliver 400 pounds worth of packaged coffee in one day. There’s the Bicycle Coffee Company in Oakland, Calif., and the Conduit Coffee Company in Seattle, Wash.

Joshua Crane, of Boulder, started The Coffee Ride in 2013. In a video on its website, he calls biking “the purest form of delivery you could do.”

“There’s nothing better than a mechanical device delivering coffee,” he said. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Unlike those, Coffee by Topo is a one-woman operation.

So she gets to choose how she does things. She makes unique iced drinks using coffee from Onyx Coffee Lab, a roaster based in northwest Arkansas, and flavors like chai and lavender. She chose the small-batch roaster because the coffee is ethically sourced. Soon, she’ll choose whether or not to deliver coffee on bad-weather days. Maybe one day she’ll have the choice to do this full-time. Until then, Blanton is happy so many in her small town choose Coffee by Topo.

“The community is awesome, growing and changing,” she said. “That’s the reason I can do this business.”