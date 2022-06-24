Two Oregon-based coffee chains are brewing up more Pikes Peak region locations as they vie for espresso, cappuccino and latte lovers in the highly competitive Colorado Springs-area market.
Dutch Bros, whose first drive-thrus opened in Colorado Springs in 2008 and now has 11 area outlets, plans three more locations over the next year.
One will be part of the King Soopers-anchored Falcon Marketplace shopping center, which is planned northwest of Woodmen and Meridian roads in unincorporated Falcon outside of the Springs.
Construction has begun on that location and Dutch Bros has targeted an opening by year's end, a spokeswoman for the chain's corporate office in Grants Pass, Ore., said via email.
Two more locations will go up in the Springs: southeast of Woodmen and Marksheffel roads on the northeast side and northwest of Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road on Colorado Springs' south side. Those locations are in various stages of planning, and Dutch Bros expects them to open in 2023.
When Dutch Bros arrived in Colorado Springs, its initial outlets were owned and operated by a franchisee. All local Dutch Bros locations now are owned by the company, which says it continues to be attracted by the area's quality of life and healthy economy.
"Colorado Springs is a truly incredible market," Aaron Harris, Dutch Bros' vice president of development, said via email. "It's affordable, has year-round activity, and was the perfect first Colorado market due to its size."
Meanwhile, the Human Bean of Medford, Ore., opened a drive-thru coffee outlet Dec. 18 southeast of Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.
Franchisees Stan Kelley, with husband-and-wife partners Aaron and Callie Claborn, launched the Academy Boulevard location; they've started construction on a second Human Bean east of Platte Avenue and Circle Drive that they hope to open in August.
Kelley, who also owns the Rush Security & Alarm security system company, moved to the Springs in 2007 from Oregon and said he had hoped to open the Human Bean around that time.
He held off because of the onset of the Great Recession, but gave it another go in 2020 — with the Claborns as partners — after the economy had improved.
Quality coffee products that are made identically from one cup to the next and speedy service help the Human Bean compete with other chains, Kelley said.
"What sets us apart is really, like, how we make our coffee," he said. "And the speed of it, too. It's all about convenience with us. A lot of people aren't going to park their car and walk into a brick-and-mortar if they're on the go. They need to have ease of access getting in and out."
In addition to coffee, the Human Bean menu includes teas, smoothies, frozen hot chocolate and food items such as breakfast sandwiches, bagels, muffin tops and biscotti.
Kelley said he envisions 10 to 15 Human Bean locations in the Colorado Springs and Fountain areas over the next several years.
Another Human Bean opened nearly three years ago in Woodland Park; it's operated by franchisee Sara Taylor, who plans to operate just a single location in the town. Like Kelley, she said the Human Bean combines top-of-the-line coffee beans and other products with quality customer service.
"We value your time," she said.
The two Oregon coffee brands aren't just competing with each other, of course.
Like other metro areas, Starbucks has a dominant presence in the Colorado Springs market. Scooters, Ziggi's and Bad Ass are among other chains that have expanded into the market, whose local favorites include Loyal Coffee, Pikes Perk and Story Coffee.
Restaurants such as McDonald's and Dunkin', meanwhile, have upgraded their coffee offerings over the years.
Callie Claborn, of the Human Bean franchise in Colorado Springs, said via email the chain has found that its stores have done well when located near competitors such as Dutch Bros, Starbucks and Scooter's.
"Back in Medford, Ore., where Human Bean originated, there is a saturation of roughly 45 coffee shops within a 5-mile radius and they’re all supported very well," she said. "The Colorado Springs area has a saturation of five coffee shops within a 5-mile radius. As you can see, there is plenty of room for more coffee."