As mayoral candidate Wayne Williams closely monitored Tuesday evening’s election returns at the Patty Jewett Golf Course clubhouse, about four dozen women were on the other side of the building, practicing acts of violence.

They punched, they kicked, they gouged, and they laughed — all under the watchful eye of a deceptively petite, ponytailed blonde who can take down a man twice her size.

“Cocktails and Kicking Butt,” a self-defense workshop for women real estate agents, is the brainchild of Brittney Hansen, Colorado Springs branch manager at the Fairway Independent Mortgage Corps. Hansen has created a personal safety initiative for Fairway women that includes self-defense instruction, a canister of pepper spray and a noisemaker for each new employee.

“The majority of Realtors are women,” Hansen said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for a woman in that industry to be attacked. (The self-defense workshop) just made sense.”

Hansen was the brain behind the workshop. Self-defense instructor Rachel Mahloch was the muscle.

Mahloch, who runs a Boulder-based personal safety training company called Battle Woman, said the high concentration of women in the real estate field, combined with fluctuations in the housing market, combine to make the industry an opportune target for predators.

“There are what I like to call ‘nefarious play actors’ out there who will make an appointment to see a house, with the intent to rape or kill,” Mahloch said. “(Realtors) want and need the revenue, so they might go against their gut instincts and make a decision that they wouldn’t otherwise make, which could put them in jeopardy.”

Kelley Bergendahl, a Colorado Springs-based Realtor who attended the Tuesday workshop, agrees.

“Being a woman in real estate can be scary sometimes,” Bergendahl said. “You don’t always know what you’re walking into.”

According to data from the National Association of Realtors, about 65% of Realtors in the U.S. are female, one in every five agents have been in a work situation that made them fear for their personal safety, and thousands of real estate agents are attacked on the job each year.

When Hansen approached Mahloch with the concept of “Cocktails and Kicking Butt,” it felt like a no-brainer.

“I think more companies should be doing what (Fairway Independent) is doing,” Mahloch said.

After nearly two decades of studying various martial arts including Muay Thai, aikido, taekwondo and Krav Maga, Mahloch has cherry-picked “all the best things” from each discipline and combined them into a course of instruction that teaches women the fastest and most effective ways to get out of dangerous situations.

“Self defense is not a sport,” said Mahloch, who holds two black belts and is nearing completion on a third. “There’s no weight classes on the street. I want to teach women practical things that are simple, effective, easy to remember, and that can be practiced over and over.”

In addition to her martial arts background, Mahloch incorporates lessons learned from her previous careers into the Battle Woman program. From her training as an opera singer, she utilizes breathing exercises that can help calm the body during stressful situations. She uses negotiating skills she acquired in corporate business to teach verbal threat de-escalation. And as an assault survivor herself, Mahloch brings empathy to her training sessions.

“I have been assaulted,” she said. “I know what can happen, so I teach women to try to avoid dangerous situations, to de-escalate when possible, and if all else fails, to defend themselves.”

The first line of defense, Mahloch said, is situational awareness. In the course of their work, women real estate agents occasionally find themselves alone with a man they’ve never met.

“Trust your gut,” she said. “Your gut is your first indication that something is wrong, and you should listen to it always. The minute you feel unsafe in a home, just get out if you can.”

If fighting back is the only option, Mahloch said, the objective is to incapacitate an attacker and get to safety. The strikes and kicks she teaches in her Battle Woman, Battle Mom and Battle Girl courses are specifically for that purpose.

“If (a situation) gets physical, you want to be in and out in three seconds,” she said. “You want to quickly neutralize the threat, and get away.”

Mahloch stresses that realtors should create a personal safety plan and commit it to memory.

“We make plans for our finances, for vacations…for almost every aspect of our lives except personal safety — and that’s the most critical thing we should be making a plan for.”

The turnout for “Cocktails and Kicking Butt,” and the response afterward, confirmed Hansen’s belief that every woman real estate agent in the U.S. should be taking a similar course, she said.

“They loved it,” she said. “Every real estate company should be offering something like this.”

“I felt incredibly empowered (after the workshop),” Bergendahl said. “Just having that little bit of confidence, and knowledge and preparedness can make the difference in you getting to safety, or it can be lifesaving.”

Mahloch cautions that the skills she teaches are useless if they’re not committed to muscle memory. The only way to make that happen, she said, is practice, practice, practice.

“The workshops are wonderful, and they’re empowering, and they’re fun,” Battle Woman said. “But a single workshop isn’t going to protect you. Women need to practice this regularly. Ideally, they should be integrating it into their workouts. If you only learn one strike, practice it 10,000 times. Make it your superpower.”