Tom Walton dreamed of Altia growing into a company where he and others could spend their entire careers before retiring.

That dream became a reality for Walton, one of four founders of the Colorado Springs-based software company. He retired this week after 31 years of functioning as Altia's chief technology officer (his title was fellow software engineer). Walton, 61, will remain a Altia board member and largest stockholder — he and remaining founder and CEO Mike Juran own a majority of Altia.

"Even when we started, Tom had in mind that the company would last forever. He said we had to worry about succession for when we retire. I thought 'retire?' I was only 29 years old,'" Juran said. "Tom set the example — we have an environment where people come and go, but we set the example — be calm; this will pass. Loyalty and longevity will pay off. Tom has proven that can happen."

Before Altia, Walton, Juran and two other engineers were all working with Hewlett Packard in Colorado Springs developing software that helped manufacturers build prototypes. Software, however, wasn't HP's primary product — the technology giant at that time built everything from personal computers and printers to test and measurement equipment and other technology gear. The software product eventually got shelved.

Walton, Juran, Tom Batcha and Kip Fulghum thought the software had a bright future, though, and went to the manager of their division to turn over the technology to them in exchange for a small percentage of the royalties from future sales for five years. They formed Altia in late 1991 and landed their first customer nine months later to develop a prototype for its test and measurement equipment.

"Mike had some experience in marketing with his previous job at AT&T and he was a great salesman (for the company) from the beginning," Walton said. "I stuck with the engineering side — what made me get up in the morning was solving customers' problems and help them be successful."

Ford became the first of Altia's many major automaker customers after Altia was featured in the EE Times, then the Bible of the technology industry. That story caught the attention of an executive in the research and development operation of Ford that was developing new displays for vehicle radios and climate control systems.

Altia would quickly land automakers General Motors and Chrysler, test and measurement giant Fluke, construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar and medical device manufacturers Siemens and Philips. The company's software has been used to design displays in more than 100 million vehicles, including the bestselling Ford F-150 pickup and top-selling models from BMW, Mercedes Benz, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Renault and Toyota.

"I remember going on a press tour on the East and West coasts — well before the internet or social media — and dragging around a Sun (Microsystems) workstation to demonstrate our product," Juran said. "We would keep the computer in our carry-on bag, but had to check the monitor, which was in bubble wrap in a cardboard box, because we couldn't afford a carrying case."

But making it to retirement was no sure bet for Walton, or anyone else. The company's cash flow was so tight it was down to a single month of expenses in cash at least a half dozen times. The company also faced struggles when several of its major customers, including General Motors and Chrysler, ended up in bankruptcy during the Great Recession. The company survived those challenges and COVID-19 pandemic and is now fighting supply chain issues that have slowed manufacturing for many of its customers.

The company benefited from each of its founders having complementary skills — Juran focused on marketing and sales, Walton's strong suit was testing software, Batcha could write any type of software and Fulghum had financial expertise and was an expert in using a key software development tool. Batcha and Fulghum both left the company in 2011 to semi-retire; Batcha died in 2019.

The company stayed small for much of its early existence — Altia didn't hire an engineer to supplement its four founders until 1998 and that engineer, Jason Williamson, is now the company's vice president of marketing. The company has since focused on attracting top talent, who have helped it develop more than 40 releases of its flagship user interface design software. Altia now employs about 100 people in Colorado Springs, Detroit, Germany, Japan, South Korea and remote locations worldwide.

Walton knew he could retire once he had shared all of his knowledge about the company and its products with those who will continue to design and sell its software. He said he "gets enjoyment about giving employees and customers knowledge about how to use Altia. You set expectations low and watch them hit it out of the park. That's what got me up every morning to go to work."

Juran said his partnership with Walton was built to last, based on "warmth, competency and high integrity. Tom is all of that. I could do another 30 years with him."

Juran said he has no plans to retire and could easily work another 10 years as Altia's CEO furthering its mission of "making technology work for people, not the other way around."