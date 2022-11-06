City planners have recommended approval of an 8,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater proposed for Colorado Springs' far north side, which the City Planning Commission will review this week during a meeting expected to pit the project's developer against nearby residents who worry the venue would create noise, parking and traffic headaches for their neighborhoods.
The Planning Commission meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Pikes Peak Regional Development Center, 2880 International Circle.
Notes Live, a Springs-based entertainment company headed by businessman and entrepreneur J.W. Roth, wants to develop the $40 million, privately funded Sunset amphitheater as part of the Polaris Pointe retail and commercial development, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard. The venue would be built on 18 acres along Spectrum Loop, south of the Powers Boulevard extension that runs through Powers Pointe.
The Sunset would play host to 30 to 40 big-name concerts and shows a year between Memorial Day and Labor Day and feature the same acts that play Red Rocks, Fiddler's Green, Ball Arena and other notable venues around the state, Notes Live officials have said. It also would be available for 20 to 30 graduations, weddings, church services and other community events each year.
Notes Live says The Sunset's fire-pit suites, VIP lounge areas and upscale food offerings would make it a world-class facility that would allow area residents to enjoy concerts and music in Colorado Springs instead of driving to Denver, while they also pump money into the local economy.
But many homeowners in Northgate Highlands, Greyhawk, Flying Horse and other neighborhoods near the amphitheater site have voiced opposition; an electronic version of Wednesday's City Planning Commission agenda included nearly 500 pages of emails from residents, many of whom objected to the project.
Unwanted noise from the venue's concerts, especially during summer nights when homeowners enjoy leaving their windows open, is arguably their No. 1 concern. Notes Live has countered that the project's design and noise mitigation measures will limit the impact of the sound and keep noise emissions from exceeding city limits.
Residents also worry that concertgoers would park in their neighborhoods and potentially cause disturbances when they return to their vehicles. They also say cars and trucks would jam area roads on concert nights.
Notes Live has said the amphitheater would have just over 3,000 on- and off-site parking spaces when it opens, which would exceed the city's requirement of 2,000 spaces for an 8,000-seat venue. Nearly 1,900 of the 3,000 spaces would be within a one-half mile radius of the amphitheater, which Notes Live has said would encourage people to park in those areas and walk to the venue. A shuttle service to and from parking areas also would be available.
A Notes Live consultant, meanwhile, has recommended a traffic control plan and other steps to lessen traffic problems.
In a report prepared for the Planning Commission, city planners said the amphitheater proposal meets various criteria spelled out in city codes to be granted a series of regulatory approvals. Those OKs, however, should be conditional based on an agreement between the city and Notes Lives that outlines specifics on parking, noise, traffic movement and annual reporting requirements, among other details, the planners said.
Highlights of the city planners' report include:
• In response to public concerns about noise, traffic and parking concerns, city planners pointed out Notes Live's plans to provide noise mitigation, traffic controls and adequate parking.
• Zoning and land use plans that cover the Polaris Pointe development permit an entertainment use such as the amphitheater, which can be compatible with nearby areas. "Polaris Pointe is a regional commercial center for the north end of Colorado Springs," the report says. "The area has a mix-use of residential, commercial and office uses. Similar type venues in Colorado Springs, i.e. Robson Arena and Weidner Field, have had similar compatibility concerns in addition to parking, traffic, and noise. Although different in location (urban verse suburban) these two venues have illustrated that with mitigation measures in place, venues like the amphitheater can successfully be part of the surrounding environment."
• The project was evaluated to determine if it conforms with Colorado Springs' comprehensive plan, which spells out citywide planning goals. The latest version of the comprehensive plan, which was updated in 2019, includes six "powerful vision themes" that the city should strive for and that are intended to help shape the city: vibrant neighborhoods; unique places; a thriving economy; strong connections; renowned culture; and majestic landscapes. The amphitheater lends itself to the goals of achieving unique places, a thriving economy and a renowned culture, according to the city planners' report.