The city of Fountain will take over some public works on Fort Carson under a new deal city and military officials are expected to sign Tuesday.
The intergovernmental support agreement would authorize the city to solicit, procure and manage services for various construction projects on the military base over the next 10 years, including electrical, plumbing, painting, building remodeling or facilities modifications, among others, according to a draft copy of the agreement.
“The (agreement) is a benefit to both of us and shows how interconnected our communities are,” said Col. Nate Springer, Fort Carson’s garrison commander, in a Monday news release announcing the deal.
The deal would allow Fort Carson to complete projects on base faster and save money, and would generate revenues for the city that it can invest back into the community, the release said. The agreement would go into effect in approximately October and can be renewed each year for an additional nine years, according to meeting documents.
“The military, particularly those who serve at Fort Carson, form a large part of the fabric of our community in Fountain, so we are very proud to have this new agreement with our Army neighbor,” Fountain Mayor Gabriel Ortega said in the release. “While many communities say they support the military, through these agreements we are quite literally supporting them.”
Fort Carson would reimburse Fountain expenses associated with the projects and pay a management fee for the city’s services, according to meeting documents. The amount of the management fee will vary depending on the project, said the city's Communications, Strategy and Military Partnerships Manager John Trylch.
The annual cost for these projects could fluctuate, but Fort Carson expects to allocate about $1 million each year to these types of projects, according to the draft agreement. That’s the same amount of money it has budgeted for similar projects over the last three years, meeting documents show.
If the agreement is signed, the city is authorized to enter contract agreements up to $2 million each year to complete construction work on the military base. The Army will only issue project requests to the city when funding is available for the specific work, the draft agreement states.
The intergovernmental agreement would be the second between Fort Carson and Fountain. The city has provided pest control services on the Army post since last year.
The Fountain City Council will consider the item at their regular meeting Tuesday. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 116 S. Main St., Fountain. Meetings are also livestreamed on the city YouTube page, youtube.com/channel/UC84w8J_92dafO1TZ-oaFzsA.
