Adrian Vasquez on Tuesday was confirmed and sworn in as Colorado Springs’ police chief.
Nominated by Mayor John Suthers with the support of retired chief Vince Niski, Vasquez’s appointment was confirmed by an 8-1 vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Councilman Bill Murray cast the lone dissenting vote.
A 27-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Vasquez was one of about 20 candidates who applied for the position, officials said. He was the sole local applicant. Four finalists, including Vasquez, were subjected to a rigorous interview process by a number of city officials, including Suthers.
“At every stage of this process, Adrian was the No. 1 selection,” Suthers said. “In our final (interviews), we talked to four outstanding candidates — three from out of state — but it was unanimous that Adrian was the right pick.”
Vasquez assumes leadership at a critical juncture for the department. This year is currently on pace to set a third straight record high for homicides in Colorado Springs. The city saw 39 homicides in 2020, then 40 in 2021. So far this year, there have been 17 homicide investigations, compared to only five at this point last year.
Murray said he was concerned that, as a local candidate supported by Niski, Vasquez’s appointment would represent “business as usual” instead of affecting needed change within the department.
“We’re standing here talking about business as usual, but I don’t want business as usual,” said Murray, who listed staffing problems and subpar 911 response times among the department’s issues. “I think we need to see real change … with my regrets, I will not support the appointment.”
Other council members expressed enthusiastic support of Vasquez.
“I’m very pleased with this selection,” said Stephannie Fortune. “I look forward to working with (Vasquez) on the many challenges that we have before us.”
“I have found (Vasquez) to be approachable and focused on trying to ensure what’s best in this city,” said Wayne Williams. “He’s taking on a challenging responsibility. I think he’s up to the task, and I think he is going to do well.”
After being sworn in by 4th Judicial District Judge Thomas Kane, the city’s new police chief said he was honored, humbled, and ready to get to work.
“I want what we all want,” said Vasquez, who has served as interim chief since Niski retired in March. “I want our children to be able to go outside without fear of harm, and I want all of us to be able to go out and enjoy this great city, feeling safe and secure. I love our city … and I’m so proud to be a part of this organization.”