Chipotle Mexican Grill is doing something in Colorado Springs that it hasn't done in 13 years: expand.

The California-based fast-casual chain, known for its burritos, tacos and other items, opened its ninth Springs location Friday in the Victory Ridge development, southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways in northern Colorado Springs.

And Chipotle already has another location in the works.

A proposal submitted recently to city government planners by a Denver real estate developer shows a 10th Chipotle would be built north of Dublin and Tutt boulevards on the Springs' northeast side. The site is just east of the busy Powers Boulevard residential and commercial corridor.

Chipotle, like several national brands, has been well established in Colorado Springs, though it hasn't added a location since opening in 2009 at the University Village Colorado shopping center on North Nevada Avenue.

Elsewhere, Chipotle has three restaurants along Academy Boulevard and locations on or near Powers, Garden of the Gods Road, Southgate Road and Tejon Street in downtown.

Asked why it's now expanding in the Springs, Chipotle replied via email that it has a goal of having at least 7,000 restaurants in North America and is on the lookout for new locations.

Last month, the chain opened its 3,000th location in Phoenix, according to a Chipotle news release. This year, Chipotle plans to open 235 to 250 restaurants after opening 215 in 2021 in the U.S., Canada and Europe, the release said.

All locations are corporate owned; Chipotle says it's the only chain of its size to own and operate all of its restaurants.

"Chipotle is targeting growth in dynamic communities such as college towns and areas with interstate access, and Colorado Springs is a great fit," Chipotle said in its email.

Chipotle's new location in Victory Ridge, at 1846 Democracy Point, is 2,400 square feet; it has indoor seating for 40 people and about a half-dozen outdoor tables with seating for 24 more.

The new Chipotle is the first in the Springs to offer what the restaurant chain calls its "Chipotlane" — a drive-thru pickup lane.

Customers who order and pay for their food on the Chipotle app, at Chipotle.com or via marketplace vendors can select their pickup time and drive to the pickup window to grab their food without leaving their vehicles. Chipotle introduced the drive-thru concept in 2019.

"This format has proven to enhance guest access and convenience, as well as increase new restaurant sales, margins, and returns," Chipotle said in a news release when it opened its 3,000th restaurant.

The Chipotle planned near Dublin and Tutt boulevards, which would be about the same size as the Victory Ridge location, also would have a drive-thru lane.

Asked if existing Chipotles will be remodeled or expanded to accommodate drive-thru lanes, the company said via email that it's "exploring opportunities to expand our Chipotlane footprint in Colorado Springs."