Chipotle Mexican Grill's latest Colorado Springs-area restaurant will debut Thursday on the city's northeast side.

The California-based fast-casual chain, known for its burritos, tacos and other fare, will open at 6530 Tutt Blvd., northeast of Powers and Tutt boulevards. The location will operate from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

In addition to indoor seating, the restaurant will offer Chipotle's drive-thru pickup lane — called the Chipotlane — that allows customers to pick up their digital orders without leaving their cars. It will be only the second Chipotle in Colorado Springs with a drive-thru.

Chipotle had opened a location in March 2022 at the Victory Ridge development on the Springs' far north side, which was its ninth in the area and the first with a drive-thru lane.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Another Chipotle is under construction at the Falcon Marketplace shopping center in unincorporated Falcon northeast of Colorado Springs; a Chipotle spokeswoman said via email that the Falcon location, which also will have a drive-thru lane, will open "sometime this winter."

The latest locations represent an expansion boom, of sorts, for Chipotle. Until it opened its location last year at Victory Ridge, Chipotle hadn't added a new Springs-area restaurant since 2009.