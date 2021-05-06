Chile Relleno and Chicken Casserole

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

5 eggs

1 3/4 cups whole milk

5 tablespoons Wondra flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

Salt and pepper to taste

6-8 roasted pueblo chilies

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

8 ounces store-bought rotisserie chicken, shredded

Salsa and crèma fresca, optional garnishes

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper, until thoroughly combined.

Open up each chile and remove seeds and stem; place half of the chilies on the bottom of the baking dish, laying them flat. Sprinkle 1 cup of the jack cheese and 1/2 cup of the cheddar on top, and then top with half of the chicken. Repeat layers once. Pour egg mixture over the top.

Place in the oven and bake 45 minutes until puffed up in the center and golden around the edges. Let stand 5 to 10 minutes before cutting. Slice into squares and serve with salsa and sour cream, if desired.

Source: Gather Food Studio and Spice Shop