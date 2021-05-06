Who doesn’t love green chiles stuffed with cheese, battered and fried until the outside is crispy and the inside is oozing ooey-gooey cheese? We’re talking about chile rellenos.
A plate of these delicious stuffed peppers is good any day but is a great way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, the day honoring the Mexican army’s 1862 victory in the Franco-Mexican War.
Making chile rellenos at home can be a tricky proposition. There are decisions to be made. Should you use thin-skinned Pueblo green chiles or thicker-skinned poblano peppers? Cheese or meat filling, or both? Batter them with eggs and flour or beat egg whites for a omelet-like crust?
We got pointers for navigating the process from some experts.
Jane Butel is a leading authority on Mexican and American Southwest cuisines. She has authored 32 cookbooks and offers classes on preparing chile rellenos at her cooking school in Corrales, N.M.
“There are numerous ways to make chile rellenos,” she said. “For the standard type of cheese-filled chile rellenos, you can use a thin beaten egg with a little flour or a fluffy batter made with whipped egg whites.”
To simplify the process, she makes the stuffed chiles ahead and freezes them before frying.
“In the fall, when green chiles are harvested, I like to parch the chiles. I save best-looking ones with a stem still attached. I parch, peel and blot them dry. Then I stuff in the cheese and freeze them,” she said. “Then I have a stash of chiles to be battered and fried when I’m ready.”
Frozen stuffed chiles should be thawed slowly in the refrigerator to retain the most moisture.
Instead of always stuffing them with cheese, Butel had a suggestion.
“There is another very glorious chile relleno: chiles en nogada,” she said. “It was developed to celebrate one of the early Mexican independence days (and) is quite beautiful and delicious.”
Chiles en nogada is a classic Mexican dish of stuffed poblano peppers with cheese and picadillo served with a creamy walnut sauce and topped with parsley and pomegranate seeds. Picadillo is ground beef and potatoes simmered in tomato sauce.
For David Cook, a chef and co-owner of Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop, his favorite part of this dish is that “there is no right or wrong way to make them.”
“You can fill them with just cheese, or meat and cheese, and then you can bread or batter them,” he said.
His go-to pepper is the poblano.
“I look for the largest ones that I can find. They are easier to fill that way,” he said. “Then roast them to blister the skin. The point of this is twofold. Poblanos have a very thick skin that can be difficult to chew. Roasting (or burning) the skin will make it very easy to remove, and because the roasting process cooks the peppers slightly (and) makes them a lot easier to work with.”
There are several ways you can roast a pepper: on the grill; on the stovetop, if you have a gas burner; or in the oven. If you’re using the oven, preheat it to 425 degrees and place the peppers on a sheet pan; roast for 25 to 30 minutes, flipping them occasionally to get an even char.
After roasting, he immediately places them either in a Ziploc bag or in a bowl tightly covered with plastic wrap so the steam can start to loosen the skin from the pepper.
“After 15 to 20 minutes, the skins should slide right off,” he said.
“Once the chiles are peeled, they will be pliable and quite easy to stuff,” he said. “When picking the cheese, stay with something mild. You could use Monterey Jack in a block form, or asadero, or even mozzarella.”
He suggests that if you want to fill the chiles with meat, try some cooked ground beef, shredded chicken or pulled pork.
“When frying chile rellenos, be careful not to overcrowd the pan,” he said. “Crowding the pan will drop the temperature of the oil too much and work against a really nice crust. Oil-soggy fried foods are the worst. I never fry more than two chile rellenos at a time.”
In the event you have leftover cooked chile rellenos (a “rare” occurrence in Cook’s world), he suggests warming them up in the oven, then spreading some refried beans across a large flour tortilla and wrapping the rellenos in it — creating a chile relleno burrito.
“Top the burrito with your favorite salsa verde, salsa roja or red chile sauce,” he said. “Dinner is served.”
Cortney Smith, the other co-owner of Gather Food, considers chile rellenos “one of my ‘test dish’ orders at a Mexican restaurant to see if I like the food.” She said chile rellenos were originally not fried at all.
“They were quite literally stuffed peppers,” she said. “They were roasted, then stuffed with meats or meat and local cheeses, and were a simple dish.”
Smith has an easy, sure-fire way of making a great-tasting casserole version of chile rellenos. Her chicken chile relleno casserole uses a store-bought rotisserie chicken, Pueblo chiles, shredded cheese and a simple egg-milk mixture — all layered in a casserole dish and baked. She garnishes healthy-sized portions with crèma fresca and salsa.
“It’s a much simpler and lower calorie way to enjoy the flavor combination, rather than the fried version,” she said.
