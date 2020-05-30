Summer safety

And if you see a friend, neighbor or family member who is stressed and struggling, offer to help out, with grocery shopping, meals, or watching their kids, if you can do so safely.

"What can communities do, to keep kids safe? A large part of it is adults reaching out to other adults," said Amanda Abramczyk-Thill, coordinator of Safe Kids Colorado Springs. "Take a neighbor for a (socially distanced) walk, make sure they have another adult to talk to. That’s actually really helpful."

For tips on keeping kids safe at home, or while engaging in warm-weather recreation, visit safekids.org.

To be connected to emergency food, housing, healthcare and other vital services in your area, call 2-1-1.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, call 1-844-CO-4-KIDS, or 9-1-1.