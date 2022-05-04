Children's Hospital Colorado last week became the latest major employer to add tuition-free education as an employee benefit, joining a growing list ranging from Walmart to The Walt Disney Co.

Nearly a fourth of Children's 7,500 employees have already created user accounts to find out more about the benefit through Denver-based Guild Education, said Greg Raymond, president of the pediatric health care nonprofit's southern Colorado operations. The benefit pays for classes, books and other education materials in more than 75 programs at 25 colleges, online programs and other education providers and up to $5,250 a year in costs for more than 200 other education programs.

"This is a benefit team members asked for in surveys — to be able to grow and develop their careers — and has been several years in the making, since before the (COVID-19) pandemic," Raymond said. "We recruit nationally and are the first pediatric hospital to offer this benefit. We anticipate it will be a differentiator when competing with other pediatric hospitals for talent."

Unlike traditional tuition reimbursement programs many employers offer, the Guild program skips the step of employees having to pay for tuition and books and then get reimbursed, Raymond said.

"It is tough for front-line employees to (pay) afford tuition on the front end, so instead of reimbursement we pay upfront. That opens the door to a whole new group of individuals," Raymond said. "Our goal is to grow our own workforce and retain individuals who have professional aspirations. It will allow those in entry-level roles to become nurses, respiratory therapists or other clinical roles."

Other employers offering the program include UCHealth, Bon Secours Mercy Health in Cincinnati, Chipotle, Discover Financial Services, Kohl's, Macy's, PepsiCo, Taco Bell, Target, Tyson Foods and Waste Management.

Guild's programs through providers such as Cornell Unversity's eCornell program, Colorado State University's business school, Oregon State University, University of Central Florida and University of Denver offer high school completion, college preparation, professional certificates, learning English and undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Children's employs 1,200 in the Colorado Springs area to operate a 115-bed hospital on the UCHealth Memorial North North campus in Briargate as well as two outpatient and specialty clinics in Briargate and east of downtown Colorado Springs. A third outpatient and specialty clinic, which will offer pediatric behavioral health and other services, is under construction near Chapel Hills Mall and is expected to open this year.

The new Children's program began a week before online sales giant Amazon announced it will offer free tuition to degree and certificate programs starting in the summer semester at Pikes Peak Community College through the company's Career Choice program. Amazon operates a fulfillment center, sorting center, three delivery stations and a Whole Foods Market in Colorado Springs, together employing more than 3,000 people.

Amazon plans to spend $1.2 billion to train more than 300,000 employees worldwide by 2025 so they can move to higher-paying jobs. Pikes Peak Community offers nearly 200 degree and certificate programs, including bachelor's degrees in nursing and emergency service administration.