A child died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon outside of a Manitou Springs pot shop, according to law enforcement.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, at the request of the Manitou Springs Police Department, was asked to lead the investigation.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent its major crimes unit to Maggie's Farm, 141 Manitou Ave., shortly after noon at request of the Manitou Springs Police Department, after someone reported a shot being fired there, according to a Tuesday evening press release from the sheriff's office.
A child, 4, was discovered in the parking lot and pronounced dead on scene.
Deputies said they arrested the child’s parents — 25-year-old Ashlynne Perez and 26-year-old Carlos Perez — and booked them into the El Paso County Jail for alleged criminally negligent child abuse that resulted in death.
The incident happened, police said, after the child found a gun in a car with their mother and younger sibling while their father was in the store.
Following the incident, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office urged Colorado Springs gun owners to teach gun safety to everyone around them, and to make sure they locked their unloaded guns up and hide the keys.
