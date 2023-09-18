Chick-fil-A plans to spread its wings again in the Pikes Peak region as it targets an expansion along one of the area’s hottest growth corridors.

The Atlanta-based fast-food chain, popular for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, has proposed construction of a 5,653-square-foot restaurant on nearly 1.8 acres southeast of Woodmen and Mohawk roads, in northeast Colorado Springs, according to documents filed with the Springs city government planning department and El Paso County’s planning office.

The restaurant would have 92 indoor seats and a 16-seat patio area, along with two drive-thru lanes and two order canopies, the documents show.

The site would be accessed by an interior road that would be constructed within a larger development at Woodmen and Mohawk, according to the documents.

That larger development includes another five commercial lots ranging from roughly 1.2 acres to 2.5 acres, and an 11.2-acre site where 362 apartments are envisioned, separate proposals filed with the city show.

Despite the documents submitted to the city and county, Chick-fil-A declined to acknowledge its expansion plans for the Woodmen-and-Mohawk site.

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service,” Chick-fil-A said in an email response to questions posed by The Gazette.

“We currently have nine restaurants in the greater Colorado Springs-Pueblo area. We would very much like to have more restaurants, but we have no new locations to confirm at this time.”

Chick-fil-A responded with a nearly identical statement in March 2021 when it was asked about plans it submitted at that time for construction of a restaurant at the Citadel Crossing shopping center northeast of Academy Boulevard and Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs

The chain went on to build its Citadel Crossing restaurant, which opened last November and is the newest of its Springs-area locations.

Chick-fil-A’s location at Woodmen and Mohawk would bring another familiar name to the Woodmen corridor, which is booming from Powers Boulevard on the west to unincorporated Falcon to the east.

Several hundred apartments are under construction or planned along that stretch of Woodmen, while a commercial hub is taking shape at Woodmen and Marksheffel roads.

McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, Bad Ass Coffee, Big O tires, AutoZone and a Quick Quack car wash are among the businesses now open at the Woodmen-and-Marksheffel intersection.

A 378-unit apartment project also is under construction southeast of Woodmen and Marksheffel.

Farther east, the Falcon Marketplace shopping center is being developed at Woodmen and Meridian roads. Slim Chickens, Panda Express and Dutch Bros coffee have opened at Falcon Marketplace, while Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Chipotle, Discount Tire and anchor King Soopers are under construction at the shopping center.

Norwood Development Group of Colorado Springs also plans residential and commercial construction on 800 acres on the north and south sides of Woodmen, roughly between Mohawk Road and the Falcon area.